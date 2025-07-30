Belly’s love for minimalist style has never been more pronounced than in the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The laid-back beach girl has always been been a proponent of a relaxed look and subdued accessories, which is why it wasn’t too surprising for her to pick out a wedding dress that leans more on the simple side. However, there’s much more to the gown than meets the eye. Fans probably will be shocked to learn that Belly’s matrimonial outfit has a relatively hefty price tag IRL, and it’s actually a favorite of several fashionable celebs — including Kim Kardashian.

It’s in Episode 4 of The Summer I Turned Pretty’s final season that Belly enlists her bestie Taylor and Taylor’s mom Lucinda to help her choose a wedding dress after her own mom expressed discomfort over her impending nuptials to Jeremiah. Given Belly and Jeremiah’s tight finances (worsened by the lack of support from their families), the bride-to-be saves some coin by shopping at a prom store.

After combing through a lot of bad options, Belly is finally drawn to one garment: “I might be hallucinating, but I think this one might not suck,” she tells Taylor and Lucinda.

Still, she worries the unassuming white silk dress isn’t show-y enough for a wedding. “It’s too plain though, right? Like, it’s not fancy enough,” Belly exhales. Thankfully, Taylor reassures her that it’s exactly her bestie’s style: “No, it’s you. Yeah, this is the dress.”

Prime Video

While even Belly would admit the dress is a bit “plain,” it’s much more expensive than the prom looks it was surrounded by. In real life, the floor-length cami dress Belly is wearing was designed by Victoria Beckham, and currently retails for $1,150. (FYI, that’s almost quadruple what Jeremiah paid for Belly’s $298 engagement ring).

Beckham wore the design herself back in 2023, revealing that she actually conceived of it with a very special client in mind.

“I created this dress exclusively for Kim Kardashian to wear at my VB SS24 show in Paris,” Beckham wrote at the time. “I immediately wanted it! The shape is simple, flattering and comes in a beautiful baby pink colour!”

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The next year, Kardashian showed up at Beckham’s 2024 runway wearing the gown in a silver-y metallic. It’s a different shade from Belly’s, but of course the lovestruck 21-year-old had to stick with the ivory color for her wedding look.

While TSITP fans may be split on Belly’s dress, it comes with an A-list seal of approval from both Beckham and Kardashian.