As the third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty kicked off, there were a lot of frustrating moments for superfans. From big changes from the books to more rollercoaster relationships than expected, each new episode has been an emotional whirlwind. But nothing has caused more confusion than the small piece of gold Jeremiah gave to Belly (no, I’m not talking about that engagement ring).

In Episode 4, Jeremiah surprises Belly on her 21st birthday with a very thoughtful gift: a key to his family’s Cousins Beach summer house. Belly is overjoyed at the gift, except... does she really need it? While the Fisher family does technically own the beach house, it’s been such an integral part of Belly’s life that she basically also claims it as a second home. And in an important plot point revealed earlier in the season, Belly was able to get into the Cousins house on her own over Christmas break.

As fans have pointed out, Belly clearly doesn’t really need a key to the summer house — she’s already capable of showing up there solo whenever she pleases. Granted, Jeremiah may not know this, since he’s still in the dark about how Belly spent her Christmas, and it’s likely Belly was using a spare key to get in over the holidays since Conrad was locked out when he later arrived. So, while Jere’s present is a kind gesture regardless of the situation, it wasn’t really a necessary one, whether he realizes it or not.

While Belly’s key may not be the biggest plot hole, it certainly caused a lot of confusion about Belly’s access to the Cousins Beach house, which she has always seemed capable of freely accessing before.

Prime Video

The birthday gift is the latest in some telling alterations to Belly and Jeremiah’s relationship on the screen from Jenny Han’s final book. Prior to the season, Han has teased big changes to come, and Gavin Casalegno has also dropped hints that Jeremiah may end up in a different place than on the page. The key could just be the start of a whole new direction for Belly and Jere.