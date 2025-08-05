This post contains spoilers for the ending of The Summer I Turned Pretty book trilogy. The Summer I Turned Pretty’s third and final season will wrap up in September. While the cast and creator have been teasing potential changes to the series ending, fans are unsure what to expect — and it turns out, the script for the final episode is still a “mystery” to some of the cast, too.

Tom Everett Scott (who plays Jeremiah and Conrad’s father, Adam Fisher) and Jackie Chung (who plays Belly and Steven’s mother, Laurel Park) do not know how the show ends. They tell Elite Daily that the conclusion is a “mystery” to both of them. “We don’t know [what happens],” Scott says. “We’re excited to find out,” Chung adds.

Scott and Chung are not the only actors who have been left in the dark. Rain Spencer (who plays Belly’s BFF, Taylor Jewel) has not read the finale script, either. “Security was very tight,” she told PopSugar Australia in an interview posted Aug. 4. “I haven’t read it. I only got my scenes. Majority of the season I did read, but just for the finale. [It’s] kind of fun though ’cause I get to watch it.”

However, she did reveal that there was one finale moment that she and Lola Tung (who plays Belly Conklin) were surprised by. “We had a reaction that we texted about. We were like, ‘What?!’” Spencer shared.

Though the fate of the book characters was decided all the way back in 2011 when the third novel came out, it’s unclear if the show will be a faithful adaptation. In the last book, We’ll Always Have Summer, Jeremiah and Conrad have a blowout fight after Conrad finds out about Jeremiah’s infidelity and reveals that he still has feelings for Belly. Belly and Jeremiah break up before their wedding, and she decides to study abroad for the next year. While she’s away, she reconnects with Conrad through letters. Years later, Belly and Conrad get married.

But Jenny Han, the author of the books and the creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer of the TV series, said she made some changes for Season 3. “I am somebody who is always changing things up,” Han tells Elite Daily. “That’s how I approach everything, so naturally I was going into this story feeling like I wanted to make it even better and try new things.”

Fans — and some cast members — won’t find out what exactly happens until the finale episode premieres Sept. 17 on Prime Video.