Wouldn’t it be nice if summer didn’t have to end? While the beloved teen drama series The Summer I Turned Pretty is closing its final chapter with Season 3, there have been some rumblings that a spinoff series (or multiple spinoffs) may be in the works. After all, author Jenny Han has been able to keep her To All The Boys franchise up and running with its XO, Kitty spinoff. Could Belly and the Cousins crew get the same treatment? The forecast is... a bit up and down at the moment.

After the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty aired in 2023, Prime Video’s head of television Vernon Sanders indicated that “complementary pieces” were being developed within the show’s universe. “This show is going to continue to be a huge centerpiece for us, and we absolutely have plans to continue building it,” Sanders told Deadline in 2023. “Jenny [Han]’s got great vision for where she wants to go with all of it, but we’re already hard at work developing complementary pieces.”

However, Sanders’ tune changed shortly after Season 3 debuted in the summer of 2025. “That was probably wishful thinking for me at the time,” Sanders admitted in a 2025 Deadline interview. “We’re pursuing new and different things with Jenny right now. She’s presented some some other things that are related to this. So once the full season is launched, we’ll get into conversations, and we’ll ask her to pick from the many things that she’s surfaced. But we’ve moved away from those conversations.”

Prime Video

It sounds like it may be too early to really get an idea on whether a spinoff will happen, but Han and the cast seem open to the possibility if the story is right.

What Jenny Han Has Said

Though the Prime Video series has fully adapted Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty novels, she’s indicated that she’d “never say never” to creating a new show in the Cousins world.

“If the story is there, then I'm there,” Han told Entertainment Weekly in June 2025. “If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped. It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell.”

The Cast Is Open To More

Lola Tung expressed her excitement at potentially playing Belly again in the same EW interview. “I think it's such a privilege to be any part of her cinematic universe, so if I was ever asked, I'm there,” Tung said.

Prime Video

Christopher Briney expressed a similar sentiment when he spoke to Elite Daily ahead of TSITP’s final season. “I'd love to see what Jenny's idea would be. She's specific about what she wants to do, so if she wanted to do it, I'm sure there would be reason to,” Briney said.