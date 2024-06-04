Tish Cyrus is showing love for her daughter Noah Cyrus on Instagram after months of rumored tension between them. On June 3, Tish shared a WWD post announcing that Noah had signed with IMG Models. She congratulated her youngest daughter on the accomplishment, captioning the photo, “Girl is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥congrats @noahcyrus @imgmodels ❤️.” Noah didn’t publicly respond to the post.

Fans first suspected a Cyrus family rift when Noah and her brother Braison skipped Tish’s wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023. On the day of the nuptials, Noah and Braison were actually spotted at a Wal-Mart in Los Angeles. Cyrus’ other children — Miley, Brandi, and Trace — were all in attendance at the ceremony.

Then, in March 2024, reports surfaced that Noah had a very legitimate reason for skipping the wedding. “Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up,” a source told People in March.

“Tish knew he had been seeing Noah,” the People source added. “Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married.”

At the time of the initial reports, Noah’s rep was contacted and offered no comment. However, in April, she somewhat addressed the rumors on IG.

ICYMI, Noah shared a photo with the caption, “dear lord, when i get i heaven please let me bring my man 🪽🚬💋🎀🦢🍒🌸.” Then, the account @realgrandma1341 wrote on her post, "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" Noah (understandably) wasn’t happy about the post. “hey real grandma , I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest c*ck. just for a lil bit. great thanks,” she responded to the comment, per People.

Miley has stayed quiet on the speculation, but on March 3, an insider claimed that Miley “had no idea” about Noah’s rumored history with Dominic. Miley and Tish have seemingly moved past the awkwardness. “She confronted her mom about it. She thinks it’s a strange situation, but she loves her mom and wants her to be happy,” source told People at the time.