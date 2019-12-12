It's been 13 years since Hannah Montana premiered and made serious waves on the Disney Channel. The show's characters were super tight, seeing as Oliver Oken and Lilly Truscott were two of the five people who knew Miley Stewart was leading a double-life as a pop star. The cast who played the iconic characters (Mitchel Musso, Emily Osment, and Miley Cyrus respectively) seemed to share a special bond both on screen and off. Hannah Montana may have ended in January 2011, but the cast members continued to keep in touch, even if only on social media. So for fans wondering if Miley Cyrus and Mitchell Musso are still friends, it seems highly likely.

In March 2014, Musso had a mini-reunion with Cyrus at the San Antonio, Texas, stop on her Bangerz Tour. Cyrus posted multiple selfies with her former co-star on Twitter. At the time, Cyrus seemed to be anxious for Musso's arrival, captioning the first selfie, "just when I was asking my mom is @mitchelmusso stood me up...."

Cyrus' caption on her second selfie revealed Musso stayed for another night of the tour, but even a two-day reunion wasn't enough. "Night 2 with Musso sad to leave Houston," she wrote.

On the 10-year, anniversary of Hannah Montana on Mar. 24, 2016, cast members shared their own special tributes to the show on social media. Musso posted a throwback photo hugging Cyrus and Osment with a heart emoji on Twitter.

Musso also shared a few touching words and photos of himself, Cyrus, and Osment in a now-deleted Instagram post. (Don't worry Miley-Mitchel fans. This doesn't seem to be due to any drama. Musso seemingly purged his account, since there aren't any posts dated before Jan. 10, 2018. But the internet always remembers.) His sweet message to his co-stars read, "When I think of family I think of you girls. Thank you for always being my best and always having my back."

Later, in September 2017, Musso made a special tribute to Cyrus and Osment on Twitter. Quoting a lyric from Post Malone, he wrote, "When I started ballin' I was young. 'Love these women,'" next to a throwback photo of the trio during their Hannah Montana days.

Cyrus didn't respond, at least publicly, but she did to a Hannah Montana reunion a year later.

Cyrus felt true FOMO upon missing out on an epic reunion between Musso, Osment, and their other Hannah Montana co-stars Moisés Arias and Jason Earles on Jan. 12, 2018. Osment shared a lovely photo from the reunion picture on Twitter, and it gave fans some serious nostalgia — but not as much as Cyrus.

Cyrus retweeted Osment's photo, writing, "Miss you ! Wish I could've been with my 'family' to celebrate .... love you so much."

Then in August 2018, Musso shared a few throwback photos of himself, Cyrus, and the Hannah Montana cast. "My mom found these photos. I’m glad she did," he captioned the pic.

It seems like Musso and Cyrus are still friends despite the lack of public in-person meet-ups over the years. But naturally, as many childhood friends become adults, it can be difficult to see each other in person. That may be the case here. But all of the internet love is a sign that Cyrus and Musso are still pretty cool.