Netflix’s deceptive reality show Million Dollar Secret is going big with a celebrity twist for its third season, but the most delicious detail about its superstar cast is an awkward relationship between two contestants that might not be super well-known to everyone. Season 3 will be Summer House alum West Wilson’s return to reality TV just three months after he confirmed he had left the Bravo series amid a major dating scandal. As if that weren’t buzzy enough, one of his new competitors is the influencer who played a large role in exposing Wilson’s secret affair with Amanda Batula.

The full celebrity cast was revealed by Netflix on Sept. 23. Along with Wilson, the stars competing include other reality breakouts like Love Island’s Chelley Bissainthe, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, and Perfect Match’s Dom Gabriel, as well as recognizable actors including David Arquette and Melora Hardin. One of the 13 contestants will secretly receive a million dollars at the beginning of the game, but they can only keep the money if they can successfully convince the rest of the group that they didn’t receive the prize.

The premise of the series obviously plays on Wilson’s recent relationship drama — which is almost guaranteed to be explored thanks to another Million Dollar Secret player: Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

Netflix

Wilson and LaPaglia have a very complicated history. They’ve been friends for years, and Wilson even confessed to a making out with LaPaglia while they were partying together at the 2025 Super Bowl. However, the former friends seem to be on the outs recently, after LaPaglia poked holes in Wilson’s timeline about exactly when he began dating with Batula. The TLDR version of the story is: Wilson claimed he and Batula didn’t hook up before publicly revealing their relationship in March (a couple months after Batula’s divorce from Kyle Cooke), but LaPaglia then said they were already an item when she was with them in early February.

Since then, LaPaglia has stated she hasn’t spoken to Wilson and assumed their friendship was impacted by her remarks. So, I guess we will all find out together if the two have made up or not when Million Dollar Secret Season 3 premieres on Netflix in 2027.