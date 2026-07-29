Summer House stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke are lifting the lid on the private struggles they faced as a married couple, including the recent revelation that they did not have sex in their four years as husband and wife. The exes went into detail about their intimacy issues during the July 28 In the City reunion special, with Batula sharing that her mental health was “part of” the problem.

“Depression will do that,” Batula said. However, she also pointed to Cooke’s shifted focus as the other major factor in their sexless marriage. “I wasn’t getting courted. There were no dates,” Batula said. “He would work all day, work all night, then come to bed, tell me an email, and then try to have sex with me. It felt like there was no foreplay. There was no emotional intimacy. There was no conversation. There was nothing else happening in the relationship.”

Batula continued, describing the last years of her marriage as an “unfortunate storm.” “I felt like I was just an object at that point,” she said. “Then the depression hit also, and then it was just an unfortunate storm. Then he would still go out. He would still do these things. We’s get into big fights.”

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Batula and Cooke married in 2021, before announcing their divorce at the beginning of 2026. A couple months after the divorce Batula shocked everyone by revealing she had begun dating her Summer House co-star West Wilson, Cooke’s former friend and the ex of Batula’s best friend Ciara Miller.

As Batula aired out how Cooke could have showed up for her better when they were married, he contested that his intense focus on work was always in support of their romance. “One of my issues, like every single thing we ever did, was only because I arranged it. So, like every date we ever went on, trip, getaway, I’m putting in the hours now or then, so we can provide for a family later,” Cooke said.

Batula fired back that while his intentions for putting his career first may have been good, his actions still did collateral damage to their love life. “It takes a toll on our romantic and intimate relationship,” she said. “Your solution was for me to read a book on how to date an entrepreneur, and I wanted you to take me on a date. So like you’re literally saying exactly what I’m saying is that you worked really hard for our future, but it did have an effect on our marriage and our relationship.”