Miley Just Revealed Which Britney Song Was On In "Party In The U.S.A."

Miley Cyrus is finally shedding some light on a 15-year mystery. The pop star’s patriotic hit “Party in the U.S.A.” is still ubiquitous in pop culture, but even though everyone knows all the lyrics by heart, there’s a specific detail that Cyrus hasn’t disclosed. Until now.

In the song’s iconic pre-chorus, Cyrus sings about how she’s feeling nervous and homesick in Los Angeles, but that all goes away when a DJ starts playing a Britney Spears song. “And a Britney song was on,” Cyrus repeats. But... what Britney song was it?

“If I had to choose one it would be ‘Slave 4 U,’” Cyrus revealed in a Nov. 22 episode of Spotify’s Billions Club: The Series, referring to Spears’ 2001 single “I’m a Slave 4 U.” “When I watched that video for the first time, that’s when I knew I wanted to be a stripper. No, a star. Why choose when you can be both?”

Cyrus has been a very vocal fan of Spears throughout her career. She’s gushed over Spears’ performance in 2002’s Crossroads, showed her support for Spears during her 2021 conservatorship battle, and performed a cover of Spears’ cult-loved comeback single “Gimme More.” Oh, and she got to collaborate with her icon on her 2013 release “SMS (Bangerz).”

Sadly, it doesn’t sound like there’s much hope for another collab between the two artists. After finally freeing herself from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021, Spears has veered away from the singing and performing. At the start of 2024, she explicitly said she’d never return to the music industry, though she added that she still enjoys ghostwriting songs for other artists.

As for Cyrus, she’s looking ahead to an entirely new vibe with her next era, recently announced she’ll be releasing a visual album in 2025 inspired by psychedelic rock and horror movies.