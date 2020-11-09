The world felt a sense of relief and excitement on Saturday, Nov. 7, after it was announced former vice president Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election over Donald Trump. Celebrities were just some of the people who took to social media to express their happiness with fun videos and emotional messages. Like this video of Selena Gomez singing Miley Cyrus' "Party In The U.S.A." that'll warm your heart.

Gomez, an outspoken supporter of Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris, couldn't contain her excitement on Saturday after it was confirmed that the duo she voted for were the winners of the 2020 election. "I was moved to tears tonight by @joebiden & @kamalaharris," Gomez tweeted after Biden and Harris gave their victory speeches. "Feeling so hopeful. Tonight was about kindness and compassion. We can have differences but still be kind."

Gomez went on to express her feelings on Harris becoming the first ever woman, and woman of color, vice president. "Seeing @kamalaharris make history was long overdue but what a beautiful moment," she tweeted. "So grateful for her and for @staceyabrams and @michelleobama. They inspire me with their perseverance, selflessness & grace."

While Gomez's sweet words got a lot of attention, so did the priceless video she posted that showed her and one of her friends belting out Cyrus' hit 2009 song while in the backseat of a car. "There's a party in the USA," Gomez says directly into the camera before letting out a gleeful giggle. The 7-second video shows pure joy on Gomez's face.

Gomez wasn't the only person who used "Party In The U.S.A" to express how she was feeling. Not only did Cyrus share a compilation video of Biden and Harris, courtesy of Saint Hoax, set to the bop, but she also retweeted a handful of clips of people celebrating in the streets while the song blasted in the background.

It happened in New York City.

And right in front of The White House.

And basically all over the U.S.A.

In fact, the Chart Data Twitter account confirmed on Saturday that because of the hype, Cyrus' song re-entered the top 200 songs on U.S. iTunes.

It was a good day to be Cyrus — and an American.