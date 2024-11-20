Miley Cyrus is standing up for her fellow pop girl. During a December/January cover story with Harper’s Bazaar, Cyrus shared her thoughts on Chappell Roan’s relationship with fans and social media. And Cyrus made it clear that she is rooting for Roan, defending her from critics.

“I wish people would not give her a hard time,” Cyrus told Harper’s. “It’s probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now. I don’t even have my Instagram password.”

In September, Roan named Cyrus as one of the celebrities who checked in with her after she publicized her struggles with fame. At the time, she told Rolling Stone that Cyrus invited her to a party.

She previously discussed Cyrus and that invite during an appearance on Drew Afualo’s The Comment Section podcast in July. "All these things that are happening to me now are just kind of icing on the cake. I never thought I could fly first class. You know what I mean? I never thought I would get access to so much backstage," Roan told Afualo at the time. "Miley invited me to a party, and I was like, ‘You don’t know that you were my first concert when the Jonas Brothers were opening for you.'"

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Roan also explained that she felt inspired by Cyrus’ Hannah Montana character. "If I were to be able to start this all over, I don’t think it’s realistic to do a Daft Punk thing, but I wish I would have, you know? Like, a helmet. Same with Mr. Marshmello," she continued. "But I loved that Hannah had two different personalities because it’s my f*cking hair that gets me in trouble all the time. So, I wish I would’ve done her.”

In August, Roan gave Cyrus more compliments while introducing her as the recepient of the Disney Legend Award. “The things that I admire about Miley Cyrus is that she constantly reinvents herself and always works,” Roan said in a video posted by Pop Crave. “For a lot of artists, it can seem inauthentic or out of the blue, but she’s very open about her transformations artistically and personally. She’s so true to herself and puts out music that is so authentic.”