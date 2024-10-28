In Chronically Online, Elite Daily asks people to get real about their phone habits by tracking their screen time over seven days. This week, content creator Drew Afualo shares the apps she used the most during a busy week of recording her podcast The Comment Section, and being honored as one of the biggest influencers of 2024.

The title of most unbothered queen goes to Drew Afualo. While most influencers avoid negative comments on their feed, the 29-year-old has gained nearly 9 million followers responding to and roasting internet trolls on TikTok.

According to Afualo, it’s because these haters “haven't mastered the art of shutting the f*ck up” that she has “the most aggressive form of job security.” Her earliest callout TikTok came in late 2020, but it wasn’t until 2021 that she had her first viral video on “red flags in men.”

I truly believe it's my purpose in life to do this.

The collective reaction from that LOL-worthy post snowballed into more hate, which only inspired Afualo to create additional content. She says, “I truly believe it's my purpose in life to do this.”

Nowadays, the California native doesn’t post as many roasts as she used to, but that’s because she has her hands full hosting two podcasts, The Comment Section on Spotify and Two Idiot Girls with her sister Deison Afualo, while also promoting her book, Loud: Accept Nothing Less Than the Life You Deserve, partnering with brands like the NBA, plus planning a wedding with fiancé Pili Tanuvasa.

Despite being booked and busy, Afualo still manages to make time for mindlessly scrolling TikTok, listening to Sabrina Carpenter on Spotify, and marathon-watching shows on Netflix. Below, the social media star shares her phone habits and screen time during a typical week working and bopping around Los Angeles.

Occupation: Content creator and podcast host.

Age: 29.

Location: Los Angeles, California.

Weekly Average (Oct. 7-13): 7 hours, 51 minutes.

Day 1: Meeting With Spotify

It was a busy Monday. I’ve been working on a few collabs, including a new partnership with the NBA, so this morning, I caught up with my agent on FaceTime to chat through next steps.

I wanted to spend a little time with my family, so I ordered coffee essentials via Instacart to make some at home and hung out with them while I got ready for my next meeting.

In the afternoon, I met with Spotify — coincidentally one of my most used apps of the day — to discuss upcoming guests for my podcast The Comment Section (peep me with comedian Taylor Tomlinson above), which I’m excited to reveal soon.

Most Used Apps: FaceTime, Instacart, Spotify.

Screen Time: 7 hours, 29 minutes.

Day 2: Filming New Podcast Episodes

Into the studio I go. I’ve been *loving* the glam look that my MUA Adam Simmons has been doing on me (period!), but this day called for something a little more casual, so I did my own hair and makeup over some coffee and pastries. (Thanks, DoorDash.)

Listening to Sabrina Carpenter on Spotify is basically embedded into my get-ready routine. “Bed Chem” is one of my favorite songs.

On my way to the studio, I visited my stylist and told her all about this fun partnership I’ve been working on. I have so many friends who love using the mobile banking app Chime, so I was excited to partner with them to coin a new phrase: “cash fart.” It’s like a brain fart, but with cash.

You know those moments when you forget to bring money to your favorite cash-only restaurant and have to scramble to find an ATM? Or when you’re at the nail salon and need cash for the tip? That’s a cash fart.

Then after a day of recording, I was on Instagram all night laughing at the hilarious comments on my IG story.

Most Used Apps: DoorDash, Instagram, Chime, Spotify.

Screen Time: 8 hours, 10 minutes.

Day 3: Catching Up On Work

Wow, what a great day. No meetings, no shoots, and no appearances — so I was actually able to sleep in a bit. When I finally woke up, I made my way to our backyard and enjoyed some breakfast with my fiancé.

Since I rarely have free time, I like to catch up on emails during my days off. It’s the only time when I can sit down, read my messages, and make sure I’m getting back to my agent, the folks at Spotify (once again, one of my top apps of the day), and other people I’m working with. Responding to all the incoming emails can be difficult.

After spending the whole day catching up, I rested in the evening with a home-cooked dinner and some mindless scrolling on TikTok.

Most Used Apps: Mail, Spotify, TikTok.

Screen Time: 8 hours, 32 minutes.

Day 4: Attending An “A-List” Party

Last week, when I FaceTimed my agent to discuss some of my upcoming appearances this month, I learned that I was going to be featured on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Creator A-List.” It’s the magazine’s annual compilation of the 50 most influential influencers.

She also told me there was a party for those being featured, so I spent the afternoon getting ready for that with hair, makeup, and styling before heading to the venue. While I was at the event, I spoke with so many incredible peers. We even took some fun photos and videos to post on TikTok and Instagram.

After the party, I caught an Uber back to the house for a chill movie night with my family.

Most Used Apps: TikTok, Instagram, Uber.

Screen Time: 8 hours, 2 minutes.

Day 5: Making A Guest Appearance

After an incredible party, I took a much-needed lazy morning to recharge my batteries. I slept in for a couple more hours than usual, and then went to the living room to catch up on some emails.

My fiancé made us some lunch while I got ready to make a guest appearance on the Second Life podcast with host and Who What Wear co-founder Hillary Kerr. As always, I had Spotify playing in the background. This felt like a Megan Thee Stallion type of day, so I pulled up my favorite playlist featuring the “Mamushi” rapper and had it on repeat.

A couple hours before the podcast interview, I caught up with my agent again on FaceTime to chat through the briefing materials, which helped me prepare. I always love a good rundown.

After the interview, I made plans to grab dinner with some friends at this awesome Italian restaurant. We had to get dessert (of course) after, so we DoorDashed some Crumbl cookies to top off the night.

Most Used Apps: FaceTime, DoorDash, Spotify.

Screen Time: 7 hours, 22 minutes.

Day 6: Spending Quality Time With Family

My weekends are sacred, so whenever possible, I try to carve out time to spend with my loved ones. On this day, my fiancé and I enjoyed a super lazy morning in bed watching Netflix.

We started watching the new season of The Great British Baking Show. It’s one of my favorites of all time. In the afternoon, we ordered some groceries for the upcoming week via Instacart. I even ordered some candy. Since I *love* chocolate, I usually try to pick some up during spooky season.

I ended the day with a home workout and then went to sleep early.

Most Used Apps: Instacart, Netflix.

Screen Time: 7 hours, 9 minutes.

Day 7: Getting Rid Of Those Sunday Scaries

I think we can all agree that Sundays are the most relaxing. Since I have another busy week ahead of me, I spent the day taking care of my wellness. This included a chill morning listening to my favorite podcasts on Spotify, followed by a FaceTime with my best friend, and then a much-needed gym session.

I was starving afterward, so I ordered delivery for dinner via DoorDash. Finally, I worked on editing some content for TikTok so that I’m not super stressed about it later this week.

Most Used Apps: FaceTime, Spotify, TikTok.

Screen Time: 8 hours, 13 minutes.

Final Thoughts: Finding A Work-Life Balance Is Important

I'm not surprised that my screen time is so high given my work, but I really should try to limit it. In our digital society, it's so easy to get caught up on your phone or computer.

Leon Bennett/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

If there's one thing I've learned, it's that spending quality time with loved ones without screens is so good for the soul. A little break here and there can go a long way.

This as-told-to has been condensed and edited for clarity.