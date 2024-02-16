Celebrity feuds (no, not the lighthearted ones) can be chaotic. However, once the drama involves an entire bloodline, things can get even messier. The latest example? Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. In recent years, fans have picked up on a presumed tension between the once-close father and daughter, and now speculation suggests their rift has trickled to other family members. Let’s discuss.

The rumored friction seemingly began after Billy Ray and ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, announced their divorce in April 2022. Since their split, the two have moved on and each gotten re-married; however, it appears not everyone is on board with these new romances. The Cyrus siblings — Miley, Noah, Braison, Trace, and Brandi — had notably split appearances at their parents’ new weddings.

Also, Miley didn’t shout out her dad in her Grammys speech earlier this month, pointedly remarking that she didn’t forget anybody. Many fans caught on to the Billy Ray snub, and wondered if there was some truth to the speculated drama.

So, let’s backtrack and dissect the family’s rumored tension.

April 2022: Tish & Billy Ray Cyrus Announced Their Divorce Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images It appears the family rift began on Apr. 6, 2022. As mentioned, Tish (whose real name is Leticia Jean) filed for divorce from Billy Ray after nearly 30 years of marriage. The former couple released a statement to People, noting their split was due to “irreconcilable differences.” This separation marked the third time they’ve filed for divorce. In October 2010, Billy Ray reportedly opted out of the marriage, but they reunited seven months later. Then, Tish followed similar footsteps in 2013; however, she mended their relationship after they tried couple’s therapy that same year.

August 2022: Miley & Billy Ray Were No Longer Instagram Pals In August 2022, rumors of the family rift officially started. That month, fans noticed the Plastic Hearts singer and her father unfollowed each other on Instagram. The reason behind the unfollowing is still unknown.

September 2022: Billy Ray’s New Romance Came To Light NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images One month later, Billy Ray’s new romance with a singer named Firerose became public in September. That month, a source told People the two musicians had “been dating for a little while,” but stated that their relationship began after his divorce from Tish. The source also noted “they grew close while working on music together,” and that can be seen on Firerose’s Instagram timeline. In August 2021, she posted a photo of her and Billy Ray preparing to perform their duet, “New Day,” on Live with Kelly and Ryan. That’s not all, though. It seemed Firerose also used the platform to tease their relationship. One month before the source confirmed their romance, she celebrated Billy Ray’s birthday with a selfie.

October 2022: Miley & Billy Ray Were Reportedly No Longer Talking Rumors of the family rift officially started. Shortly after Billy Ray and Firerose’s relationship was revealed, a source told E! News that Miley was having a hard time dealing with her parents’ split. “The divorce between her parents has put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it’s been hard to connect with him in the last year,” the insider said. “[Miley] hopes they can eventually work on their relationship.” The source also added that while Miley “hopes her dad is happy,” she’s grown a closer bond to her mom throughout the divorce.

November 2022: Tish Went Instagram Official With New Beau Billy Ray wasn’t the only one to move on. In November 2022, Tish hard launched her new relationship with Prison Break actor, Dominic Purcell, on Instagram. It’s not known when the two officially met; however, the new couple wasted no time in showing glimpses of their romance in the following months.

August 2023: Tish & Dominic Purcell Got Married Instagram/@TishCyrusPurcell In August 2023, Tish and Purcell got married after nine months of dating. According to Vogue, the duo had an intimate wedding in Malibu and the attendance was a bit... split. Miley served as her mom’s bridesmaid, with her siblings Brandi and Trace were in the audience. The singer’s other two siblings, Noah and Braison, notably skipped the ceremony and were spotted at a Wal-Mart in Los Angeles that same day.

October 2023: Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Tied The Knot Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nearly two months after Tish remarried, Billy Ray tied the knot with Firerose. The duo shared a few photos from their ceremony on Instagram, and it seemed none of the Cyrus siblings attended.