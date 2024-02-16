Celebrity feuds (no, not the
lighthearted ones) can be chaotic. However, once the drama involves an entire bloodline, things can get even messier. The latest example? Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus. In recent years, fans have picked up on a presumed tension between the once-close father and daughter, and now speculation suggests their rift has trickled to other family members. Let’s discuss.
The rumored friction seemingly began after Billy Ray and ex-wife, Tish Cyrus,
announced their divorce in April 2022. Since their split, the two have moved on and each gotten re-married; however, it appears not everyone is on board with these new romances. The Cyrus siblings — Miley, Noah, Braison, Trace, and Brandi — had notably split appearances at their parents’ new weddings.
Also, Miley didn’t shout out her dad in her Grammys speech earlier this month, pointedly remarking that she didn’t forget anybody. Many fans
caught on to the Billy Ray snub, and wondered if there was some truth to the speculated drama.
So, let’s backtrack and dissect the family’s rumored tension.
April 2022: Tish & Billy Ray Cyrus Announced Their Divorce
August 2022: Miley & Billy Ray Were No Longer Instagram Pals
In August 2022, rumors of the family rift officially started. That month, fans noticed the
Plastic Hearts singer and her father unfollowed each other on Instagram. The reason behind the unfollowing is still unknown.
September 2022: Billy Ray’s New Romance Came To Light
One month later, Billy Ray’s new romance with a singer named Firerose became public in September. That month, a source told
People the two musicians had “been dating for a little while,” but stated that their relationship began after his divorce from Tish. The source also noted “they grew close while working on music together,” and that can be seen on Firerose’s Instagram timeline. In August 2021, she posted a photo of her and Billy Ray preparing to perform their duet, “New Day,” on Live with Kelly and Ryan.
That’s not all, though. It seemed Firerose also used the platform to tease their relationship. One month before the source confirmed their romance, she
celebrated Billy Ray’s birthday with a selfie.
October 2022: Miley & Billy Ray Were Reportedly No Longer Talking
Rumors of the family rift officially started. Shortly after Billy Ray and Firerose’s relationship was revealed, a source told
E! News that Miley was having a hard time dealing with her parents’ split. “The divorce between her parents has put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it’s been hard to connect with him in the last year,” the insider said. “[Miley] hopes they can eventually work on their relationship.”
The source also added that while Miley “hopes her dad is happy,” she’s grown a closer bond to her mom throughout the divorce.
November 2022: Tish Went Instagram Official With New Beau
Billy Ray wasn’t the only one to move on. In November 2022, Tish hard launched her new relationship with
Prison Break actor, Dominic Purcell, on Instagram. It’s not known when the two officially met; however, the new couple wasted no time in showing glimpses of their romance in the following months.
August 2023: Tish & Dominic Purcell Got Married
In August 2023, Tish and Purcell got married after nine months of dating. According to
Vogue, the duo had an intimate wedding in Malibu and the attendance was a bit... split. Miley served as her mom’s bridesmaid, with her siblings Brandi and Trace were in the audience. The singer’s other two siblings, Noah and Braison, notably skipped the ceremony and were spotted at a Wal-Mart in Los Angeles that same day.
October 2023: Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Tied The Knot
February 2024: Miley Cyrus Noticeably Left Her Dad Out Of Her Grammys Acceptance Speech
The latest rumored wrinkle in their dynamic appeared during this year’s Grammys, where Miley attended with Trish and her older sister, Brandi. The singer won two gold trophies — most notably, Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year — for her
Endless Summer Vacation single, “Flowers.”
During her
acceptance speech for the latter nomination, Miley showed love to the members she came with (including her new beau Maxx Morando), but not Billy Ray. Many fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, spotted the snub and wondered if the divorce actually built a wedge between the siblings.
That theory only heightened on Feb. 14. An insider told
that Billy Ray had “tried reaching out to Miley many times” to congratulate her on the Grammy wins... to no avail. Us Weekly
“Miley and Billy Ray are on the outs,” the source said. “Miley’s very close with her mom and is standing by her. The kids have chosen sides, but friends are hoping the rift doesn’t last forever.”
