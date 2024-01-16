Pedro Pascal & Kieran Culkin Are Randomly In The Funniest Feud

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images/Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
There’s some fresh beef in Hollywood. No, it’s not between Ali Wong and Steven Yeun — though their maniacal road rage series has been on everyone’s radar this month. This new gripe involves two of HBO’s late-night drama kings: Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin.
Since awards season kicked off earlier this month, the two actors and their respective shows (The Last of Us and Succession) have received some impressive nods. With these head-to-head nominations comes some friendly competition, and the duo hasn’t missed a beat in stirring up a fake feud.
Pascal and Culkin’s lighthearted back-and-forth has all the ingredients for a perfect drama: witty remarks, telenovela-tier reactions on camera, conspiracy theories, and a mysterious injury to drive the plot. (Someone please write a script of them as rival dads.) While that film isn’t in the works, their awards season banter certainly deserves a trophy.
Here’s a timeline of their hilarious feud.
What a delightful end to one of this year’s most quick-running gags.