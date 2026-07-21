Love Island’s Melanie Moreno is nearly unrecognizable post-villa. On July 20, the reality star debuted her massive hair transformation on TikTok after trading in her dark locks for a bubblegum pink ‘do. The comments section seemed to think that the new look could be a sign of her current relationship status — specifically, a hint that she broke up with Sincere Rhea.

Of course, pink hair doesn’t necessarily mean that Melanie is single, but the breakup speculation doesn’t seem to be slowing down. It doesn’t help that Melanie and Sincere have not been as loved-up as other couples post-show. Following their stint in the villa, Melanie and Sincere have not been spotted out together publicly (except for landing in LA from Fiji). Instead, since filming ended, Melanie has been in Los Angeles, and she has been going out to dinner with fellow contestants Kayda Bosse, Zach Georgiou, Trinity Tatum, and Bryce Dettloff. Sincere, on the other hand, has been spotted back in his home state of New Jersey.

Despite the distance, they do still follow each other on Instagram, and Sincere did leave a vague comment on one of Melanie’s TikToks, showing off her new hair. Sincere replied to the video with a meme of a wolf (with horns) sitting alone.

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Neither Melanie nor Sincere have publicly commented on their relationship status, and it’s unlikely fans will get an official update before the reunion on August 31. But in a recent interview with Complex, Sincere seemed to imply that it was still an uphill battle to make things work, considering everything that happened in the villa. Reminder: Sincere’s commitment to “exploring” meant pursuing connections with Sol Dean and Amora Robinson, leading to major issues in his relationship with Melanie.

“Melanie and I, we’re still working on it. I’m still winning her family over, I’m still winning Melanie over again, just rebuilding all of that trust, from the foundation up,” he told Complex in an interview shared July 20. According to him, he’s still trying to prove to her that he’s “a better person than what was on that screen, and I can change.”

He added, “I definitely can’t wait to still have a lot of dates and go and do things with her. She’s just resting up, she’s still getting a lot of stuff scheduled right now, so she’s taking it easy. She’s in a great mindset right now.”