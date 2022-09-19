Meghan Markle Shed A Tear At The Queen’s Funeral In This Emotional Photo

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had an emotional day at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. She was one of the reported 2,000 guests in attendance at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19 and appeared so moved by the proceedings that she shed a tear for the long-reigning monarch. Dressed in all black, she was photographed wiping a tear away with her hand, which was covered in a black glove.

The queen’s death on Sept. 8 spurred an ongoing mourning period that’s seen both Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, participate in a series of memorial services for Harry’s grandmother. This has included the procession of the queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall and the Vigil of the Princes, where Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren, including Harry, stood guard at the queen’s coffin.

Their appearance among the royal family has garnered great media attention following that notable rift between the royal couple and Buckingham Palace. Most notably, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their duties as working members of the royal family last year, which included an intention to become financially independent from the monarchy.

When Meghan and Harry spoke to Oprah in a televised March 2021 interview, Meghan said the queen always treated her kindly. This is in contrast to Meghan’s allegation in the same interview that “The Firm,” which is a name for the organizational structure behind the British monarchy, had been “perpetuating falsehoods” about her family with Harry.

In the interview with Oprah, she recounted a sweet moment when the queen shared a blanket with her on a chilly day, and it reminded Meghan of her own family. "It made me think of my grandmother," she said. "She's always been warm and inviting and welcoming."

Harry and Meghan were seated in the second row at the queen’s funeral. Next to them were Harry’s cousin, Princess Beatrice, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Harry and Meghan sat behind King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, who were in the front row alongside Charles’ siblings and their spouses: Princess Anne; Princess Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence; Prince Andrew; Prince Edward; and Prince Edward's wife, Sophie.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, sat in the first row on the other side of the aisle. Meghan and Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet, who was named after the queen’s nickname, were not in attendance.

After the funeral, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was taken to its final resting place, St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where she will remain with her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. King Charles has already assumed duties as the UK’s new monarch; however, according to Marie Claire, his official coronation date has not been announced.