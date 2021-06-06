Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby daughter on Friday, June 4. The couple shared on Sunday, June 6 that their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. With the announcement, fans are certainly buzzing about the meaning of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s name, because it has such personal significance to the couple.

“It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the couple announced on Sunday, June 6. The statement went on to share that “she weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

Meghan and Harry also revealed the meaning of their baby daughter’s name, explaining that Lilibet is “named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.” The nickname Lilibet caught on when Queen Elizabeth was young and couldn’t pronounce her actual name. Queen Elizabeth’s late husband Prince Philip even used the term to endearingly to refer to his wife, and she even signed her final letter to him at his funeral in April 2021 using “Lilibet.”

Lilibet’s middle name, Diana, is also a clear nod to another important woman in the royal family: Harry’s late mother. The couple shared that Lilibet’s middle name was “chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Of course, Lilibet’s last name, Mountbatten-Windsor, should sound familiar if you’ve been keeping tabs on the royal family. The last name is shared with Harry and Meghan’s first child, Archie, and is also used by descendants of their great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband, Prince Philip.

With the significance of Lilibet’s name, it’s clear Prince Harry and Markle made a point to honor their familial connections.