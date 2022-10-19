For the first time, Meghan Markle has opened up about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. On Oct. 19, Markle graced the cover of Variety’s Power of Women issue, where she reflected on the late monarch’s legacy and the time she spent with her. She also shared how she and Prince Harry are mourning her death, and how grateful her family feels to be surrounded by global love and support.

This touching cover had been on the horizon for a while. According to Variety, Markle was chosen as an honoree for the issue due to her “philanthropic and creative efforts.” However, following Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8, the outlet delayed publishing the cover.

Though this is Markle’s first official statement, she and Prince Harry acknowledged the Queen’s death in a heartfelt message on their Archewell website.

When speaking about the grieving process, Markle expressed that she’s been by her husband’s side. Her words certainly ring true, for Markle was hand-in-hand with her husband throughout most of the funeral proceedings for the Queen.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time,” Markle told Variety.

She also elaborated that, though her family is still in mourning, this period has allowed her to admire the Queen’s lasting legacy. “What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.”

While speaking on her reigning legacy, Markle also shared what she learned from the Queen. “I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family,” she said.

The Duchess of Sussex also added that, amid the Queen’s death, she’s gained “a lot of perspective.” “It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward,” Markle said, adding that she Prince Harry are looking to strengthen the core message within their Archewell Foundation.

Her insightful podcast, Archetypes, is a touching extension of their foundation. “So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space,” Markle said.