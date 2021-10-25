These Last-Minute Megan Thee Stallion Halloween Costumes Are Pure Fire

Halloween is nearly here, and if you haven’t picked out your costume yet, don’t worry. There’s still time for you to put something together. Luckily for you, these five 2021 Megan Thee Stallion Halloween costume ideas below can be replicated with clothes straight from your closet or by purchasing last-minute items online. They include some of the rapper’s best performance looks, like the silver bodysuit she wore at this year’s Grammy awards, as well as the most iconic outfits from her music videos and Instagram photos. Considering the star is one of the biggest performers in the music industry today, everyone at a party is likely to recognize your costume, meaning you can’t go wrong with dressing like Hot Girl Meg this Halloween.

Besides her amazing rapping skills, Megan is known for her extravagant outfits, which makes dressing up like her so fun. One look at her Instagram will tell you she’s a total fashionista. She loves experimenting with different looks, and she always makes sure to change her hair color and nails to match her latest aesthetic. A lot of her outfits also put a unique twist on western fashion. For example, she makes a cowgirl hat and boots look even more fab by covering them in sequins and glitter.

If you’re looking for a costume that makes a statement, Meg is the way to go. Without further ado, here are five of the best last-minute Megan Thee Stallion Halloween costume ideas.

1. Aquarius Meg

In February, Meg posted a series of photos wearing a monochromatic outfit that could be a fun costume. Her ensemble included a purple tank top, feather coat, wig, and clutch, as well as matching purple makeup and nails. “Real Aquarius Girl Sh*t 💜♒️,” she captioned the Instagram.

To get a similar look this Halloween, you’ll need a light purple tank top like this one ($13, Amazon). If you already have one, then you’re all set, but if you don’t, I suggest either looking in-store at Walmart or Target to get it last-minute or purchasing one on Amazon and getting Prime shipping.

Since it’ll be hard to find an inexpensive feather jacket like Meg’s, I suggest getting a purple fur coat from Amazon instead like this Winter Faux Fur Coat ($20, Amazon). It might not be identical, but it’s the best alternative.

Plus, if you still want that feather look, you can always accessorize with a feather boa ($9, Amazon).

Next, get your hands on a lavender wig ($19, Amazon). It should be a similar shade to your tank top and jacket.

Make sure to purchase a purple clutch ($15, Amazon) as well.

Finally, you’ll need an “M” necklace. This Personalized Letter Necklace ($11, Amazon) looks almost identical to Meg’s.

2. “Cry Baby” Megan

If you’re looking for something on the cute side, I recommend replicating Meg’s “Cry Baby” music video outfit. It includes a light blue, long-sleeve crop top with feathers, matching blue bikini bottoms, and blue pom pom hair ties.

Thankfully, you can get a similar-looking blue crop top on Amazon for just $20 (Crop Top Blouse Tee, $20, Amazon).

You can also use the bottom half of this blue bikini set ($23, Amazon).

As for the feathers on the crop top, cut this feather boa ($9, Amazon) and use hot glue to attach some to the top half of the shirt as well as the bottom of the sleeves.

Get a pair of blue stiletto heels ($33, ChicMe) with feathers on them to match.

Finish off your outfit with some blue pom pom hair ties ($11, Amazon).

3. Silver Sequin Megan

Megan wowed fans when she came up on stage in a gorgeous silver bodysuit to perform at the 2021 Grammy Awards. She paired the outfit with a white feather headdress and white cape, making for one jaw-dropping look.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To dress like her this Halloween, try to find a similar-looking bodysuit ($35, Fashion Nova). This one from Fashion Nova may not be as transparent as Meg’s, but it’s equally as sparkly.

Then, put a transparent white cape on top, like this White Veil Cloak ($34, Amazon).

The white feather Flapper Headband ($15, Amazon) will go perfectly with your costume.

Finally, match your outfit with some white stiletto heels ($35, Amazon).

4. All-Pink Megan

Meg looked absolutely amazing at the 2021 Austin City Limits Festival. One of the most iconic looks she wore included a customized pink “Stallion” corset paired with hot pink shorts.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To copy her look. start with a plain pink T-shirt ($9, Amazon).

Put a pink bustier tube top over your shirt. This Crop Tube Top ($8, SHEIN) is a cheap find.

Match with a pair of hot pink shorts ($20, Amazon).

Accessorize with a silver choker necklace ($8, Amazon).

For the most important detail, order a set of alphabet patches ($7, Amazon) and then hot glue “Stallion” on your top.

5. Western Megan

At the 2021 Austin City Limits Festival, Meg also wore a rhinestoned black cowgirl hat, bralette, and bikini bottom. If you want a costume of the rapper that’s more western-inspired, this is the look for you.

Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

Luckily, you can get a sparkling black bralette ($18, Amazon) for pretty cheap.

Black bikini bottoms ($16, Amazon) can help you complete the look, but if you prefer shorts, that’s always an option.

Meg’s cowgirl outfit also includes a fringe half sleeve. To match, you can either purchase a black fringe jacket ($40, Boot Barn) and wear it like the model below, or cut it in half to make it look more like Megan’s.

The final item you’ll need is a black cowgirl hat ($16, Amazon). You can wear it as it is or bedazzle it.

Happy Halloween, Hotties!