With four nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, Megan Thee Stallion is bringing orange back. The rapper has had almost all of the iconic looks in 2020 and 2021, so it's only fitting she came to play at the Grammys red carpet in Dolce and Gabbana.

The vibrant, orange gown features a tight bodice with a big slit to show off the rapper's amazing legs and, to add the drama, there's a voluminous bow in the back. To offset the open neck, Megan wore an intricate, silver necklace and matching round, earrings. Her makeup is incredibly subtle with just a simple smokey eye and some incredibly glossy lips. As for her hair, she wrapped it up in a classy bun with some carefully-placed loose strands. However, the star also brought the glitter to her bedazzled, orange peeka-a-boo heels. Megan is definitely feeling the spring weather.

The rapper is nominated for Record of the year, Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song, as well as performing. So, you know you'll get to see plenty of Megan throughout the Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

