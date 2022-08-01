Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have no problems showing the world how they feel about each other. From drinking each other’s blood to chaining themselves together, the couple has pretty much done it all. Next on the list? Growing their punk-rock family... maybe. According to a source, this duo has a lot planned for their future, but do Megan and MGK want kids together? Here’s what I know.

On July 28, an insider claimed that the couple might want children together someday. Reportedly, now that wedding planning is out of the way, they’re thinking more about what their future will look like. “Megan and MGK are pretty much done wedding planning. They are both totally on the same page, which has made things easy for them, but Megan is definitely pulling everything together and has the final say on what goes and what doesn't," the source said. "They are so excited to spend the rest of their lives together, traveling the world, living in complete bliss and harmony, and potentially expanding their family one day."

This isn’t the first time a source has claimed that Megan and MGK want children together. Back in July 2021, another source told Entertainment Tonight that MGK was ready to start a family with Megan. “MGK would love to start a family with Megan someday, but right now doesn't seem to be the time in terms of scheduling," the insider told the outlet at the time.

Then, at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September, Megan alluded to the rumors herself. Before MGK and Travis Barker’s performance, Megan and Kourtney Kardashian introduced the musicians as “our future baby daddies.”

Both Megan and MGK have children from their previous relationships. Megan co-parents three children — nine-year-old Noah Shannon Green, eight-year-old Bodhi Ransom Green, and five-year-old Journey River Green — with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. While MGK has one daughter, 13-year-old Cassie Colson Baker, with his ex Emma Cannon.

According to sources, MGK already gets along well with Megan’s kids, and the feeling is mutual. “Her kids Bodhi, Journey, and Noah think he’s super cool,” a source told Life & Style in November 2021. “MGK’s daughter, Casie, simply adores Megan and her kids,” the source added.

While navigating a blended family can be difficult, it seems like these two are well-prepared for whatever their future holds.