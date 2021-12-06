Chain yourself to your partner, but make it fashion. This was the brief Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were apparently following at the launch of MGK’s new nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, in West Hollywood on Saturday, Dec. 4. Both sporting pink, snakeskin manicures (painted in various shades of UN/DN LAQR, of course), Fox and MGK arrived at the red carpet attached at the hip — nay, at the pinky — literally linked together by two thin silver chains pierced through their fingernails. You read that right: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were chained together by their nails at a party. And truth be told? I’m kind of here for it.

The duo — who have been an item since the summer of 2020 — are known for their, shall we say, occasionally outlandish looks? MGK has painted his tongue black and donned long, talon-like acrylics to events in the past, while Fox rocked a completely sheer dress to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (where she and Kourtney Kardashian jointly introduced their boyfriends and “future baby daddies,” MGK and Travis Barker).

This is also not the first time these two have stepped out with coordinated nail art. They showed off twin looks at the 2020 American Music Awards 2021 and Billboard Music Awards as well, both done by MGK’s longtime nail artist, Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce. According to Boyce, “they like to match… [And I hope it] stays their thing for a while.” So no, it’s not Fox and MGK’s first manicured rodeo. This is, however, the first time they’ve been literally chained together — a fashion statement created by Boyce, too.

Boyce created the couple’s chained nail art for the launch party, detailing how she brought the look to life on the Nails of LA Instagram page. “After the nails are dry, I used a nail piercer to pierce both of their pinky nails and added rings to them, so that I could attach two chains to them, so that they were chained together,” she explained.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It’s just really nice to have [someone] that pushes me beyond, that I can be more edgy and creative with,” Boyce previously told Page Six, speaking about MGK.

May their love last as long as their nail beds (OK, longer).