Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are heading to the altar! The couple, who has reportedly been dating since May 2020, announced their engagement on Wednesday, Jan. 12, on Instagram. “Just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” Fox wrote in her caption, complimenting a video of their proposal. So many stars congratulated the two on their relationship milestone, including their famous (and newly-engaged) friends Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Check out the best celebrity reactions to Fox and Kelly’s engagement below.

While romance rumors between the couple first swirled in May 2020, the two actually met months prior in March while on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. In an interview with Nylon that November, the Jennifer's Body star said meeting Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was love at first sight. "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," she said at the time. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f*cked."

Over the past year and a half, Fox and Kelly have been one of the most-talked-about couples in Hollywood, having opened up about their love and shown PDA on several occasions. Finally, on Jan. 12, the two announced they’re taking the next step in their relationship by getting engaged.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes,” Fox announced on IG.

“Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” Kelly also wrote on his own IG. “I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

“F*CK YESSSSS 🖤,” Travis Barker commented underneath Kelly’s post, while Kourtney Kardashian simply wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Kim Kardashian also responded by writing, "So happy for u guys!!!! 💍😍❤️.”

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Huddy, who starred in the 2021 film Downfalls High, which is an adaptation of Kelly’s 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall, also reacted to the couple’s engagement on IG. “HOLY SH*T,” he wrote. “That ring is insane.”

Avril Lavigne also couldn’t be happier for the couple. “You two are truly the perfect ‘pear’ 🍐💍 💚🤍. Congratulations on your engagement! Xx,” she wrote. Her boyfriend, Mod Sun, had some kind words for Fox and Kelly, too. “So f*cking happy for both of u. Love u both congrats on this special moment. Y’all were made for each other,” Mod Sun added.

Paris Hilton shared a sweet message for the couple. “Congratulations!🍾 So happy for you both!❤️” she wrote. Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore chimed in by writing, “@meganfox @machinegunkelly CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!!!!!!!"

“Cut to me and Pete D fighting in a cage over who officiates this wedding,” comedian Whitney Cummings joked. "QUEEN! I am so happy for you! 😍omg," Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote to Fox. “FINALLY!! i’m so happy for y’all, congratulations!😭🖤,” singer Maggie Lindemann also commented.

Congratulations, Megan and MGK!