Apparently, it’s wedding season over at the Tortured Poets Department. Three years after Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s brief but impactful romance was immortalized in Swift’s moodiest album ever, both artists are now newlyweds. And eerily, one of Swift’s songs about her relationship with Healy seems to have predicted the exact time span between their adjacent weddings.

Healy said “I do” to his partner Gabbriette Bechtel on July 18, People confirmed. The outdoor wedding was held at Madonna’s former Los Angeles estate Castillo del Lago, which is located right next to the Hollywood sign. Many of the couple’s famous friends were reportedly in attendance, including Charli XCX, Alex Consani, and Devon Lee Carlson. While most details about the nuptials are being kept under wraps, fans of the couple knew they’d be tying the knot very soon. Healy and Gabbriette got engaged in the summer of 2024, and Healy’s mother Denise Welch recently confirmed the wedding date was set for July 2026.

Still, the wedding date is fascinating for pop culture devotees due to its extreme proximity to Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden-sized wedding to Travis Kelce on July 3. Not only did the two exes get married in iconic L.A. and NYC locations on different coasts with star-studded guest lists, the two-week gap between their marriage dates mirrors the lyrics to Swift’s single “Fortnight.”

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Swift made sure her fans would guess the rumored muse behind “Fortnight” by including several allusions to Healy in its music video. The 2024 single chronicles a short but life-altering romance — although it only lasted for a fortnight, the singer cannot move on from the fling suddenly ending: “I love you, it’s ruining my life.” Fast-forward two years, and another fortnight has become significant in Swift and Healy’s history.

While Healy and Swift have known each other since 2014, they only dated for about a month in the summer of 2023. Ironically, one of Swift’s shortest romances went on to heavily inspire her longest album ever, The Tortured Poets Department. Both Healy and Swift moved on to start dating their now-spouses in September 2023.