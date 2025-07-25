Matty Healy’s mom wasn’t exactly “down bad” for Taylor Swift’s 2024 album. The Tortured Poets Department is widely believed to be inspired by Healy and Swift’s romantic dalliance in the summer of 2023, and from Denise Welch’s candid take on the record, it sounds like she’s happy her son is no longer seeing the pop star. The British actor was asked to give her thoughts on Swift’s latest work, and she didn’t mince her words.

“Not being her mother-in-law is a role that I’m glad that I lost,” Welch replied when she was asked about Swift during her July 24 Watch What Happens Live appearance. As the audience reacted with gasps, Welch couched the harsh remark: “Not that I have anything against her at all, it was tricky.”

The actor continued, explaining that she was upset that Swift made a private matter very public. “Listen, you’re not allowed to say anything and then she writes a whole album about it,” Welch said. “But Matty has taken it all in completely good grace.”

Although Healy himself hasn’t overtly spoken about Swift too much, fans have picked up on some pointed jokes he’s made about Tortured Poets. The 1975 frontman has taken sly digs at Swifties reading too deeply into lyrics, and worn telling accessories that seemingly reference song titles. After the album was released, a report claimed that Healy was”blindsided” by the intense lyrics, but found the work “hilarious.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Shortly after the release of The Tortured Poets Department, Healy announced his engagement to model and musician Gabbriette Bechtel. In her WWHL appearance, Welch ended her spiel about Swift by praising his current partnership: “He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabbriette, who is gorgeous.”

Swift has also moved on since her brief relationship with Healy. The pop star began dating NFL tight end Travis Kelce towards the end of 2023, and their romance is still going strong today.