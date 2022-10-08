Margot Robbie Explained How She Feels About Lady Gaga Possibly Playing Harley Quinn

With rumors that Lady Gaga will be turning to the dark side as a new version of Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie is getting real about how she feels to potentially be passing down her two-toned pigtails. Robbie stepped into the role of the famous mischief-maker Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Her portrayal of the fan-favorite character was so spot-on that she returned as Harley in two more movies — Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021) — but now she’s ready to pass the bat to the next Harley. And with all signs pointing to Lady Gaga as Robbie’s successor, the Suicide Squad star opened up about possibly seeing Lady Gaga become Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel.

The chatter about Gaga possibly playing Harley were kicked into overdrive in early August. On Aug. 4, Lady Gaga dropped the announcement on Instagram and Twitter that she would be joining the cast of the second Joker film. Although her role in the movie hasn’t been officially revealed, she is heavily rumored to be playing the most iconic woman in the Joker’s wife: his psychiatrist-turned-partner-in-crime Harley Quinn.

In an Oct. 6 interview with MTV, Margot Robbie gave her thoughts on seeing a new take on the iconic character. Interviewer Josh Horowitz asked Robbie about her feelings on the rumors that Gaga would be the next Harley Quinn, and she was nothing short of enthusiastic. “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters the way, like, Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie answered.

Robbie explained what it would mean to her to have that role passed on to another great actor, gushing “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

In recent years, Gaga has added acting to her list of endless talents with standout performances in American Horror Story, A Star Is Born, and House of Gucci. Given the range required to play such an array of characters, there’s no doubt the superstar will bring something very exciting to a new interpretation of Harley.

Margot Robbie shared her excitement about the potential of Lady Gaga taking on the iconic role of Harley Quinn Warner Bros

Joker: Folie à Deux will premiere on Oct. 4, 2024 — see ya there, Puddin’!