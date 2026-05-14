Love Is Blind Is Going To Boston For Season 11

For 10 seasons now, Love Is Blind has criss-crossed America challenging anyone ready to settle down to try to find their spouse without physical appearance being a factor. The pods have been all over the midwest, the south, and along the west coast of the United States — but they’re finally coming to New England for the first time ever. On May 13, Netflix confirmed that Season 11 will take place in Boston, Massachusetts.

The northeast setting is a big shift for Love Is Blind, which has primarily set up shop in middle America for the bulk of its 10 seasons. The closest the dating series has come to the New England region was Season 7’s Washington D.C. setting. For the most part, the show has honed in on larger metropolitan areas in midwestern states, like last season’s focus on the bigger cities in Ohio.

Along with the move up north, Season 11 of Love Is Blind is also tasked with trying to turn around the show’s struggling track record, after Season 9 ended with zero couples getting married for the first time ever. And although Season 10 did conclude with one lasting match, their story wasn’t as prominently featured, and the only other couple to say “I do” had a contentious divorce just a couple months later.

So, here’s hoping Boston can deliver fans a love story worth really falling for. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming season of Love Is Blind.

The Premiere Date Is Coming

Netflix

Netflix still hasn’t revealed the exact release date for Love Is Blind Season 11, but the streamer has confirmed that the Boston-set experiment will begin airing in the fall of 2026. That’s not surprising, considering the consistent release pattern.

Superfans already had a pretty good idea that Boston would be the show’s next location, since Love Is Blind cameras were spotted in hot spots around the city last summer. As has become custom, the season will air about a year after it was filmed. If the release follows the show’s set schedule (which it’s expected to), then Season 11 will premiere in late September or early October.