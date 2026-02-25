By now, Love Is Blind fans know that there’s a ton of drama in each season that never makes it to air. Oftentimes, that includes an entire relationship that viewers have no idea even happened. And that is indeed the case with Season 10 — creator Chris Coelen confirmed one engaged couple was not filmed with the others, and half of that unseen partnership has detailed exactly what went down.

"We actually had eight couples get engaged, and followed seven of them," Coelen told Entertainment Weekly. "The eighth couple, who we did not follow, broke off their engagement the next day."

The pair in question was Elissa Finley and Miguel Josue Lopez. While Elissa did have a standout moment in the pods when she was rushed to the hospital after accidentally putting nail glue in her eyes, so much of her actual love story wasn’t shown.

“We got engaged. We did the reveal, and it was awesome,” Elissa told Tudum. “Right away when we saw each other — it was chemistry, like I thought it would be.”

But, as Coelen said, the couple quickly ended things immediately after leaving the pods. The reason? Elissa said she was shocked to learn Miguel was planning to move to Tampa, FL the day after his proposal. She added that he was unhappy to find out that Elissa tangentially knew a former fiancée of his.

“He stole this experience from me,” Elissa said. “It was really hard afterward. Since that day, we haven’t talked. That was it.”

Coelen has previously explained that the show’s tight budget doesn’t allow for cameras to follow every engagement. “We just don't have the budget. We don't even have the budget to follow six [couples], but we stretch, and we figure it out. And so there's absolutely no way we could do it with seven,” Coelen told Entertainment Weekly, explaining why Season 10’s Vic and Christine didn’t get a trip to Cabo with the rest of the engaged pairs.

Elissa has promised a full “story time” soon on her Instagram, but in the meantime, she shared the lessons she’s learned from a day-long engagement. “I dodged a bullet [with Miguel]. Now, I’m going to ask the harder questions sooner and not waste my time,” Elissa said. “Especially because I’m 39. Like what are your values really? Are you a narcissist? Hopefully no. Next time, I’m going to find those red flags real quick.”