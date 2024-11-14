It looks like Brittany Wisniewski from Love Is Blind has fully moved on from her Season 7 engagement to Leo Braudy. On Nov. 3, Brittany attended Mod Sun’s concert with fellow Love Is Blind castmates Hannah Jiles and Alex Byrd, per Page Six. While at the show, Mod Sun called out the reality show stars — and since then, it looks like he and Brittany have only gotten closer.

“Respectfully, are both of you on the show Love Is Blind?” Mod Sun asked from the stage, pointing to Hannah and Brittany. He introduced himself, “Umm, my name is Mod.” Mod Sun shared a video of the interaction on his TikTok account and gave Brittany a shoutout in the caption. “Ummmm hi @Brittany Wisniewski,” he wrote. She left a flirty comment on the video, “Oh hi 💋.” He replied to her, “<33333 u seem cool <33333.”

Their interactions didn’t stop there. On Nov. 11, they were filmed getting cozy at On The Rox in Los Angeles. In a video obtained by TMZ, the duo was spotted kissing and dancing to “Party In The USA” by Miley Cyrus. Brittany and Mod Sun went out together again on Nov. 12, grabbing dinner at Catch Steak in Los Angeles, per People.

It’s unclear when the duo first met, but during the Love Is Blind reunion taping on Oct. 30, she teased a new relationship. When asked if she was currently seeing anyone, Brittany kept things vague. “I am. That’s all I will say. I am,” she said at the time.

Previously, Mod Sun was engaged to Avril Lavigne. The couple had a romantic Parisian proposal in April 2022, but by February 2023, things were over between them... and it sounded messy. ICYMI, on Feb. 21, 2023, Lavigne’s rep confirmed that they had broken up, but Mod Sun’s rep had a different perspective on the situation, telling E! that they “were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him.”

Per E!, on Feb. 28, Mod Sun wrote in a since-deleted IG post, “In 1 week my entire life completely changed.” He continued, “I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken.”