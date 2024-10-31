Leo & Brittany Share Breakup Details At The Love Is Blind Reunion

Finally, some answers. Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski got engaged in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 7, but things didn’t last. Weeks later, the couple had officially broken up, but there was still plenty of mystery surrounding their breakup. During the reunion on Oct. 30, Leo and Brittany discussed their split and shed some light on why things didn’t work out between them.

Apparently, it wasn’t a surprise to the couple that they weren’t chosen to continue the filming process after their engagement. "I knew. I really, truly knew,” Brittany said. “We were the weakest link, I never told him I loved him ... They follow couples who were going to make it to the altar, and we clearly didn’t." Leo understood the decision but was bummed. “I was crushed,” he said. “Who doesn’t want to go to Cabo with all their friends?”

Luckily, the couple had other plans in place: a trip to Miami. According to Brittany, they had a great time but realized their travel preferences didn’t mesh. “I think vacation is truly the make-or-break in a relationship, and we did not pass that test,” she said. One problem? “Whenever we had a drink, he would take a sip of my drink."

Despite their decision to end things, there’s no bad blood. "We're really good friends now. We talk for hours,” Brittany said. “I truly do love Leo now as a person.” Leo echoed this, saying they talk on the phone for an hour a day.

Brittany then confirmed she is currently seeing someone, and Leo said he was “on the market.”

Netflix

The reunion finally cleared up some details fans had been curious about. It came as a shock to many that Love Is Blind decided not to bring Leo and Brittany to Mexico with the other engaged couples, especially given Leo’s central role in a love triangle in the pods.

Showrunner Chris Coelen explained that choice in an interview with Variety in October. “When we make that decision as to who to follow, if we have more couples that got engaged, we make a decision as to which couples we think are authentic,” Coelen said. “And when I say authentic, I mean most authentically likely to actually be at the altar and say ‘I do.’ ... The couple that I think we felt least likely to do that were Leo and Brittany. So, we made a decision not to follow them after the pods ended.”

Even before learning Leo and Brittany’s fate, Love Is Blind viewers had a few clues they wouldn’t be making it to the altar. During their time in the pods, Leo was stuck, trying to choose between Brittany and Hannah Jiles. Once he and Brittany actually got engaged and met IRL, the vibe seemed off.

“This is so much pressure,” Brittany said during the episode. “This is definitely one of the most awkward moments of my life.” She also brought up the fact that she hadn’t “reciprocated saying I love you” to Leo. In a confessional, Brittany said, “Something in my brain is not computing, like, holy sh*t, this stranger just asked me to marry him.” She added, “Oh God, what have I done?”

Netflix

In an interview with People, published Oct. 2, Brittany and Leo gave some insight into their split. According to Leo, the Miami trip made them realize they were “better off as friends.”

Brittany added that the “physical connection” and “chemistry” wasn’t really there between them. “Leo, like I said, checked off a lot of the boxes of what I wanted in a man. He's just not my person,” she told the outlet.