There’s almost no one who can slay the Halloween game as much as Lizzo, and she took it to the next level for 2021. The singer, who posted her out-of-this-world costume on Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30, decided to take on a Star Wars theme and pay tribute to the internet’s favorite little creature. Inspired by the most iconic character of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, Lizzo’s Baby Yoda Halloween costume will make your jaw drop.

Sharing a photo of herself dressed up as Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), Lizzo’s Instagram post reads, “CEO OF 🥺 FOR HALLOWEEN… GROGU LOVE MACAROONIS BUT CRAZY LAST NIGHT GOT 🥺.” TBH, if you thought she couldn’t pull off a legit Baby Yoda costume, you were very, very wrong. The picture shows the star dressed to the nines, complete with face-changing prosthetic makeup to make her face look like The Child himself. Dressed in a tan robe like the character, she even put on yellow acrylic nails and posed with a package of macaroons. But, of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without long ears and her blonde wig. The second photo in her thread is the cute character like the ever-popular meme.

Lizzo sported the Halloween costume in public on Friday, Oct. 29, and even walked down Hollywood Boulevard without being recognized. She shared a video on her Instagram of her walking down the street, even stopping to pose for photos with random people (who also had no idea it was Lizzo underneath all that makeup).

The star also posted another tongue-in-cheek Instagram with the caption, “A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave*’.”

It turns out the singer wore the costume for a surprise performance of “Truth Hurts” at Spotify's Ghost Town Halloween Party in West Hollywood on Oct. 29.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pictures in the thread show her as Baby Yoda casually sipping out of a coconut cup, posing in front of a pizza restaurant, and posing with people in costume.

The “Truth Hurts” singer is no stranger to going all out for Halloween. Who could forget when she dressed up as the fly on Mike Pence’s head for Halloween in 2020 while he was still vice president. The costume poked fun at the awkward fly moment during the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7, 2020, which soon became a meme.

In October 2019, Lizzo dressed up as a DNA test to reference her number one single, “Truth Hurts,” because everyone knows she’s “100% that b*tch.”

Well played, Lizzo, well played.