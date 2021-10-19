If you wanted to be the cutest creature in the universe this Halloween, you’ll have to go as Grogu, better known by practically everyone as baby Yoda. The tiny being from The Mandalorian stole hearts when the show first launched in 2019, and his popularity has only increased since then. So if you’re looking for a costume for this Oct. 31, you may want to break out the green paint. Once you’ve got that squared away, the only other thing you’ll need is your own Pedro Pascal to carry you around all night.

Grogu’s outfit isn’t actually that hard to recreate. The infant (who’s canonically 50 years old) wears a simple tan robe, which is ideal if you’re looking to have an ultra cozy Halloween — there’s no shivering all night when you’re dressed up as Baby Yoda. However, given that his outfit is on the more basic side, you’ll need to sell your Star Wars-inspired costume in other ways, like with some makeup skills. You can go all out by following Jody Steel’s tutorial and using face paint to reduce the size of your head on both the upper and lower parts of your face to look just like the Child’s. For those who are more inclined to take the leisurely path and not risk staining their face for a day or two following Halloween, you can just dust green eyeshadow over your eyelids, the contours of your face, and ears in a kind of “you get the idea” way and call it a day. The Baby Yoda effect will be obvious.

Whether you’re looking to buy a full, canon-complement costume, Baby Yoda-inspired loungewear pieces, or to piece together items for your own closet, a Grogu costume is the last-minute costume for Halloween you need to keep in your pocket.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Baby Yoda Onesie Costume For Women & Men Unisex Onesie $33 See on Onesie You’re still going to want to wear the Onesie’s Baby Yoda Costume ($33, Onesie) long after the holiday’s passed. Given how wrapped up you’re going to be in fleecy material, maybe wear a pair of bike shorts and a tank top underneath incase your Halloween festivities leave you feeling a little bit too warm.

May the Force (and Pedro Pascal) be with you this Halloween season.