Lizzo Almost Got Married In Her “2 Be Loved” MV

Lizzo is the queen of dropping self-love anthems. Weeks after going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “About Damn Time,” which is featured on her fourth studio album, Special, Lizzo’s latest offering is the music video for her infectious bop, “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” The track is all about learning to love yourself again after a breakup. Lizzo’s music video for the track takes this idea literally by having the singer heading to the alter with none other than herself.

The star dropped the music video on Monday, Aug. 15. Lizzo’s “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” music video is like a mini-movie montage. From snippets of her adventuring with a cute guy and spending the night away with her best friends (who find her in the desert) to Lizzo learning a valuable lesson about love, the singer’s music video tells a sweet story about self-acceptance and healing.

The three-minute clip begins with Lizzo walking down the aisle at her wedding. Another Lizzo is at the altar waiting for her. “Sheesh. Girl, I'm 'bout to have a panic attack,” she sings, before launching into her song’s first verse. On it, Lizzo laments over a past relationship that “didn’t work.”

Once it’s time to exchange vows, Lizzo ditches herself at the wedding and goes on a solo road trip to the desert. “That lovey-dovey sh*t, was not a fan of it / I'm good with my friends, I don't want a man,” Lizzo sings.

However, she soon starts to fantasize about a hunky guy, who is played by model Tyson Beckford. Her mixed emotions about yearning for a new relationship but not wanting to have her heart broken again are evident in the following lyrics. “I'm way too fine to be here alone / On other hand, I know my worth / And now he callin' me / Why do I feel like this?” he sings.

In the chorus, Lizzo reassures herself that it’s OK if she wants to explore a relationship. “Am I ready? (You deserve it now) / 'Cause I want it (that's what I'm talkin' about),” she sings. By the end of the track, she declares she’s more than ready to find love again.

“2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” is just one of the many albums on Special that highlight self-love. With this in mind, it’s safe to say that Special isn’t just one of the best albums of the summer. It’s one of the most feel-good records of the summer...and maybe of all time.