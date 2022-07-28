Harry Sent Lizzo Flowers After Her Song Overtook His On The Charts

After gradually climbing up the Billboard Hot 100 chart since its release in April, Lizzo’s latest single “About Damn Time” finally reached the No. 1 spot the week of July 30, dethroning Harry Styles’ smash hit, “As It Was.” Lizzo celebrated the huge milestone with several social media posts, including a TikTok video where she revealed Styles sent her a gift to congratulate her.

Just a day it was announced that “About Damn Time” went No. 1 on July 25, Lizzo posted a TikTok in which she holds a beautiful bouquet of multi-colored flowers sent to her by Styles. “Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” she captioned the video. In the clip, she also told her famous friend, “Thanks for the flowers, Harry,” before sniffing the arrangement.

Styles’ hit single “As It Was,” which is from his third studio album, Harry’s House, was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 just a week prior. With “About Damn Time” taking the top spot, it was pushed down to No. 2. The song marks Lizzo’s second No. 1 single after “Truth Hurts” dominated the chart in September 2019.

“About Damn Time” is featured on Lizzo’s fourth studio album, Special, which dropped on July 15. The singer first teased the track while appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden on March 21 before she officially released it weeks later on April 14.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

According to Billboard, over the past few months, the single has gone viral on TikTok due to a dance trend choreographed by Jaeden Gomez. In fact, the dance has become so synonymous with the song that Lizzo performed Gomez’s “About Damn Time” choreography at the 2022 BET Awards. When Lizzo returned to The Late Late Show on June 27 to teach James Corden the dance, the star even invited the TikToker on the show with her.

“About Damn Time” and “As It Was” are definitely two songs of the summer, so congrats to both artists.