Lindsay Lohan Just Casually Revealed She's Married In An IG Post

The Parent Trap actor is all grown up. Lindsay Lohan surprised her fans by revealing she tied the knot with fiancé Bader Shammas before her 36th birthday on July 2, the actor shared in an Instagram post. The couple met in Dubai and had been dating for at least a year before getting engaged in November 2021. There really aren’t any details about their wedding as the couple enjoys privacy, but Lohan called him her “husband” on Instagram, and People later confirmed they are indeed married.

Lohan shared a selfie of the newlyweds beaming with Shammas’ arm around her while she showed off her stunning Harry Winston diamond ring. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday,” Lohan wrote.

The Mean Girls star had previously announced her Nov. 11, 2021, engagement to Shammas on Instagram in a Nov. 28, 2021, post captioned, “My love. My life. My family. My future.” They live together in Dubai, where Shammas is an assistant vice president at the financial services company Credit Suisse, according to Page Six.

Lohan was briefly engaged to Egor Tarabasov in 2016 before a public and rocky breakup. She appears to be happier in her relationship with Shammas and according to Us Weekly, a source said that “everyone loves [Bader]. He’s such a great guy.”

She will also be returning to acting in a new Netflix holiday rom-com, Falling For Christmas, co-starring Chord Overstreet, where she will play a newly engaged hotel heiress who gets amnesia after a skiing accident. Netflix apparently loved her acting so much that they signed her on for two more films, so you’ll be seeing a lot more of Lohan. If you can’t get enough, she’s also recently released a podcast, The Lohdown, where she tells all.

It’s clear that Lohan is thriving and living her best married life. Grool, as Cady Heron would say.