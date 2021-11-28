One of our favorite Plastics is engaged. In the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 28, Lindsay Lohan shared a slew of adorable pics with her now-fiancé Bader Shammas. Shammas wasn’t the only thing in sight though. The real star of the adorable engagement photos was Lohan’s shiny new diamond ring. The big announcement may have come as a surprise to fans, since it really wasn’t very well known that Lohan was dating Shammas, but that just made Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring photos all the more exciting.

The 35-year-old shared the exciting life update on Instagram, capturing the special moment in four sweet selfies with her newly betrothed man. “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love.” The newly engaged couple can be seen embracing and smiling as they celebrate their new chapter in life.

Lohan and Shammas, who is the assistant vice president of Credit Suisse, have been dating for the past two years after meeting one another in Dubai, where Lohan has called home the past seven years. Shammas is an executive at the financial services company Credit Suisse in Dubai.

The exciting announcement came shortly after it’s been revealed that Lohan will star in an upcoming Netflix holiday rom-com where Lohan’s character is also newly engaged. This really is perfect timing.

This will be Lohan’s second engagement, as the actress was engaged to Russian businessman Egor Tarabasov in 2016, but broke it off later that same year. The couple ended their relationship after photos of the pair in a scuffle at the beach surfaced as well as a fight between the two occurred in Lohan’s London apartment in 2016.

Alas, it’s time to begin again. Lohan seems to be making quite a comeback in the last year and a half, and this engagement is the latest exciting development in her life. I can’t wait to see all that she does!