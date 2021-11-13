Lil Nas X’s dating life just got a little messy. The rapper is set to appear on the Nov. 17 episode of Maury, and the teaser shared by the show is worth all your attention. While most people would dread sitting down with their ex for national television, it looks like the 22-year-old star did just that, and yes, it’s as silly as you can imagine. Check out Lil Nas X’s Maury video with ex Yal Ariza because it’s too hilarious to miss.

TBH, Lil Nas X is a champ for enduring a sit-down sesh with his ex, especially when he’s had such a mysterious love life. In typical Maury Povich fashion, you can expect an episode of the daytime talk show to get downright dramatic, and the rapper’s guest spot doesn’t stray from the usual. In the trailer, Povich says, “Montero found the love of his life, but was shocked to discover Yai was married.” Then, the clip shows Lil Nas X sitting down with ex Ariza and a woman, who appears to be the one Ariza has reportedly married.

“Me and Yai have been together for about a month and a half,” the rapper tells the woman. Her shocked response is, “You’re lying.” It turns out the woman has a 4-year-old, and Povich flashes pictures of her, the kid, and Ariza smiling together like a happy family. “Is Yai the dad?” Povich asks.

If you thought it couldn’t get more dramatic, you were wrong. The clip also revealed a paternity test, thrown bouquets, and what appears to be a proposal. Although it’d be great to see how the soap opera-like drama unfolds, you’ll have to wait until the show officially airs on Nov. 17.

You can watch the trailer below:

ICYMI, Lil Nas X recently spoke about his relationship in a couple of interviews. The first was for Variety’s August spread, and the rapper didn’t reveal Ariza’s name. “I’ve had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot. [But] I’ve found someone special now,” he revealed. “I think this is the one. I can’t explain it—it’s just a feeling,” the rapper added.

The rapper also divulged some deets in a September interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, admitting he’d been “seeing someone,” but he made the call to stop because he “didn’t want to anymore.”

Finally, Lil Nas X spilled the tea on his last relationship, revealing who he had been dating in an interview with Sirius XM Hits 1 in early October. When the hosts asked about background dancer Ariza and the dating rumors, the singer revealed, “We were dating, and we were still on very good terms.” He added, “We may date again, I’m sure,” hinting that the bond between him and the dancer was still there.

The rumors that he was involved with Ariza began because of a steamy makeout with the backup dancer on stage at the BET Awards in June. Ariza also appeared as the rapper’s love interest in his “That’s What I Want” music video.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I love him. He's amazing,” the rapper said at the time. He also called Ariza “the best person” he’s ever dated but revealed that his reason for staying single is his career. “I want to focus on my music right now,” Lil Nas X said.

It looks like his relationship's status is now up for debate because of that wild Maury trailer, so stans will just have to wait and see what happens on the episode.