Is The Let's Marry Harry Casting Controversy Really That Big Of A Deal?

The cheeky world of Harry Jowsey thrives on light scandal, so it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that his latest dating show has found itself in a bit of hot water. As everyone who’s even tangentially aware of reality TV knows, some controversy is almost always great for promotion (see: West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s Summer House tryst) — unless it goes too far (see: Taylor Frankie Paul’s scrapped Bachelorette season). However, the problem with the Let’s Marry Harry drama is that it really doesn’t move the juicy outrage needle in any significant way whatsoever.

The gossip that’s been popping up on TikTok ever since Let’s Marry Harry debuted on Netflix on Aug. 5 is that a large group of the show’s contestants were totally in the dark that they’d be courting Jowsey when they were cast. Rickiyah McGrady, a Let’s Marry Harry contestant who chose to leave the show herself, spilled the tea in an Aug. 8 video.

“Did you know that about half of the girls who were on Let’s Marry Harry did not know that Harry Jowsey was the man that they were going to be engaged to and possibly marrying when they were originally cast for a dating show?” McGrady said. “Did you know that I was one of those girls?”

Netflix

A couple of McGrady’s fellow contestants backed up her claim in the comments section, with Debralee Tomberlin emphasizing, “we did NOT know what we were signing up for,” and Shaine Hinson revealing she learned of Jowsey’s involvement four days before filming.

Now, if Jowsey was known to be a dangerous or aggressive person, hiding his involvement like this would raise some serious ethical red flags. But Jowsey is mainly just known to be a reality-TV f*ckboy, who’s appeared on Too Hot To Handle and Perfect Match. And let’s be real — any reality star Netflix cast to helm a dating series like Let’s Marry Harry would very likely have a similar influencer/f*ckboy vibe. So the fact that it was Jowsey shouldn’t make too much of a difference for the women who signed up to potentially marry a guy on a messy Netflix show.

Maybe there’s more to the story that the contestants haven’t fully filled us in on yet, but from what’s been posted, it doesn’t seem like hiding the Let’s Marry Harry bachelor from the women affected too much, except maybe if some of them had a preexisting ick from Jowsey’s previous shows. But overall, it feels obvious this Netflix dating show was always going to focus on a Harry Jowsey-type, so the fact that it was Jowsey himself doesn’t feel like a massive shock.