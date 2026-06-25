West Wilson Implies He & Amanda Took Xanax Before Reunion Taping

West Wilson gave some major insight into his and Amanda Batula’s mindset at the Summer House Season 10 reunion. The duo — whose shocking relationship led to a major friend group fallout among their cast mates — were noticeably unmoved during the three-part reunion, prompting theories that the couple was on something. Now, Wilson is explaining why they looked totally unemotional. Apparently, they both took Xanax ahead of filming.

Wilson broke down the situation during a June 24 sit-down with the Broadcast Boys, Lucas Brody and Nelson Vergara, featuring a white board full of tidbits of Summer House drama. At first, he played it coy about the drugs question. When Brody asked, “What drugs was she on? Because she was on more than you,” Wilson answered, “You think so? … She meditated before.”

Later, however, he let slip that they both took Xanax. ICYMI, Wilson questioned why “D.A.R.E.” — the police-led Drug Abuse Resistance Education education program — was on the whiteboard. “You two are the D.A.R.E. program’s official sponsored couple,” Brody joked.

“They don’t talk about Xanax in D.A.R.E.,” West responded. “Oh, so it was Xanax?” Brody clarified. “I told you. It was a little…,” Wilson said before trailing off. Brody replied, “I told you and you didn’t say anything. But, now, good to know.”

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This isn’t the first time Wilson was questioned about drug use in relation to his very zen behavior. At the reunion, host Andy Cohen asked him directly about his unemotional reaction. "No offense, are you on a bunch of beta blockers or what?" Cohen asked. "Everybody's so emotional around you about you and your relationship, and you're like this. I'm just curious what's going on."

At first, Wilson sidestepped the question. “I'm trying to stay composed as much as possible,” he said. However, he eventually revealed, "I took a beta blocker.” (Xanax is classified as a sedative, not a beta blocker.) Wilson added, “I don't know if that's why I'm not sobbing in this moment. This matters to me. I apologize if I don't read emotional enough."

Batula has not publicly addressed Wilson’s Xanax confession.