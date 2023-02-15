Here’s The NSFW Double Meaning Behind Lana’s “A&W” Lyrics

Lana Del Rey wouldn’t be the artist she is today without creating experimental ballads. She knows how to build a world of fantasy, where the whimsy lies in her storytelling of cynical and slightly jaded characters dealing with love, sex, and shady breakups. Sure, that sounds like a dark rom-com; however, there’s so much appeal behind Lana’s lyrics that you’re intrigued to hear about these characters’ stories. Enter “A&W,” a moody tune about how women struggle with societal pressure.

“A&W” is the latest single from her upcoming album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. With ghastly vocals, Lana opens the seven-minute track by comparing her younger self to the woman she’s now become. She harps on her appearance, expressing how those around her have sexualized “her face” and the “shape of her body” unprovoked for years.

Her voice breaks into a high-pitched cry while singing this line, seemingly exhausted of the world sexually objectifying her. She’s so burnt out that she no longer cares if the world views her as an “American whore” — the acronym of the track’s title. Only Lana could turn a classic root beer brand and fast food restaurant into a gripping testimony about owning your sexuality.

Andrew Chin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lana does just this as she climbs towards the chorus. In a haunting timbre, she details how she’s embracing her body. For her, learning her desires doesn’t have to be in the form of true love, but rather passionless sex. “Call him up, come into my bedroom / Ended up, we f*ck on the hotel floor / It’s not about having someone to love me anymore / This is the experiеnce of being an American whore,” she croons in the chorus.

As she sweeps through the two more verses, the track takes a sonic turn. Around the four-minute mark, Lana trades those original sharp keys for a pulsing trap beat and interpolates Little Anthony and the Imperials’ 1960 R&B hit, “Shimmy, Shimmy, Ko Ko Bop.”

Throughout this section, Lana half-raps about how enamored she is with a man named Jimmy, even though he’s a destructive character. He only loves her “when he’s high,” but that’s enough compassion for her to continue entertaining him. “Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club / Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time / But I don’t care, baby, I already lost my mind,” she repeatedly whines in a characteristically bratty way.

“A&W” is a quintessential Lana record, bubbling with chaotic intrigue, absurdly long yet expressive lyrics, and Americana symbolism. With that said, her new era sounds so promising.

Read the full lyrics to “A&W” below via Genius.

[Part I: American Whore]

Verse 1

I haven’t done a cartwheel since I was nine

I haven’t seen my mother in a long, long time

I mean, look at me, look at the length of my hair, my face, the shape of my body

Do you really think I give a damn what I do after years of just hearing them talking?

Pre-Chorus

I say I live in Rosemead, really, I’m at the Ramada

It doesn’t really matter, doesn’t really, really matter

Chorus

Call him up, come into my bedroom

Ended up, we f*ck on the hotel floor

It’s not about having someone to love me anymore

This is the experiеnce of being an American whore

Verse 2

Called up one friend, call up another

Forensic Files wasn’t on

Watching Teenage Diary of a Girl

Wondering what went wrong

I’m a princess, I’m divisive

Ask me why I’m like this

Maybe I’m just kinda like this

I don’t know, maybe I’m just like this

Pre-Chorus

I say I live in Rosemead, really, I’m at the Ramada

It doesn’t really matter, doesn’t really, really matter

Chorus

Call him up, he comes over again

Yeah, I know I’m over my head, but, oh

It’s not about having someone to love me anymore

No, this is the experience of being an American whore

Verse 3

I mean, look at my hair, look at the length of it there and the shape of my body

If I told you that I was raped, do you really think that anybody would think I didn’t ask for it, didn’t ask for it?

Didn’t testify, already fucked up my story

On top of this, so many other things you can’t believe

Did you know a singer can still be lookin’ like a side piece at thirty-three?

God’s a charlatan, don't look back, babe

Puts the shower on while he calls me

Sneaks out the back door to talk to me

I’m invisible, look how you hold me

I’m invisible, I’m invisible

I’m a ghost now, look how you hold me now

Chorus

It’s not about having someone to love me anymore

No, this is the experience of being an American whore

It’s not about having someone to love me anymore

No, this is the experience of being an American whore

[Part II: Jimmy]

Chorus

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high

Love me if you live and love, you can be my light

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high (4x)

Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time (2x)

Chorus

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high

Love me if you live and love, you can be my light

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high (4x)

Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time

Verse 1

Jimmy, you should switch it up, baby, light it up

Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club

Jimmy, if you switch it up, you should light it up

Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club

Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time

But I don’t care, baby, I already lost my mind

Jimmy, if I lie it up, find me in the club

Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time

Chorus

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride

Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high

Love me if you live and love, you can be my light

Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high (4x)

Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time