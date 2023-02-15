Here’s The NSFW Double Meaning Behind Lana’s “A&W” Lyrics
It’s got nothing to do with the fast food restaurant.
Lana Del Rey wouldn’t be the artist she is today without creating experimental ballads. She knows how to build a world of fantasy, where the whimsy lies in her storytelling of cynical and slightly jaded characters dealing with love, sex, and shady breakups. Sure, that sounds like a dark rom-com; however, there’s so much appeal behind Lana’s lyrics that you’re intrigued to hear about these characters’ stories. Enter “A&W,” a moody tune about how women struggle with societal pressure.
“A&W” is the latest single from her upcoming album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. With ghastly vocals, Lana opens the seven-minute track by comparing her younger self to the woman she’s now become. She harps on her appearance, expressing how those around her have sexualized “her face” and the “shape of her body” unprovoked for years.
Her voice breaks into a high-pitched cry while singing this line, seemingly exhausted of the world sexually objectifying her. She’s so burnt out that she no longer cares if the world views her as an “American whore” — the acronym of the track’s title. Only Lana could turn a classic root beer brand and fast food restaurant into a gripping testimony about owning your sexuality.
Lana does just this as she climbs towards the chorus. In a haunting timbre, she details how she’s embracing her body. For her, learning her desires doesn’t have to be in the form of true love, but rather passionless sex. “Call him up, come into my bedroom / Ended up, we f*ck on the hotel floor / It’s not about having someone to love me anymore / This is the experiеnce of being an American whore,” she croons in the chorus.
As she sweeps through the two more verses, the track takes a sonic turn. Around the four-minute mark, Lana trades those original sharp keys for a pulsing trap beat and interpolates Little Anthony and the Imperials’ 1960 R&B hit, “Shimmy, Shimmy, Ko Ko Bop.”
Throughout this section, Lana half-raps about how enamored she is with a man named Jimmy, even though he’s a destructive character. He only loves her “when he’s high,” but that’s enough compassion for her to continue entertaining him. “Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club / Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time / But I don’t care, baby, I already lost my mind,” she repeatedly whines in a characteristically bratty way.
“A&W” is a quintessential Lana record, bubbling with chaotic intrigue, absurdly long yet expressive lyrics, and Americana symbolism. With that said, her new era sounds so promising.
Read the full lyrics to “A&W” below via Genius.
[Part I: American Whore]
Verse 1
I haven’t done a cartwheel since I was nine
I haven’t seen my mother in a long, long time
I mean, look at me, look at the length of my hair, my face, the shape of my body
Do you really think I give a damn what I do after years of just hearing them talking?
Pre-Chorus
I say I live in Rosemead, really, I’m at the Ramada
It doesn’t really matter, doesn’t really, really matter
Chorus
Call him up, come into my bedroom
Ended up, we f*ck on the hotel floor
It’s not about having someone to love me anymore
This is the experiеnce of being an American whore
Verse 2
Called up one friend, call up another
Forensic Files wasn’t on
Watching Teenage Diary of a Girl
Wondering what went wrong
I’m a princess, I’m divisive
Ask me why I’m like this
Maybe I’m just kinda like this
I don’t know, maybe I’m just like this
Pre-Chorus
I say I live in Rosemead, really, I’m at the Ramada
It doesn’t really matter, doesn’t really, really matter
Chorus
Call him up, he comes over again
Yeah, I know I’m over my head, but, oh
It’s not about having someone to love me anymore
No, this is the experience of being an American whore
Verse 3
I mean, look at my hair, look at the length of it there and the shape of my body
If I told you that I was raped, do you really think that anybody would think I didn’t ask for it, didn’t ask for it?
Didn’t testify, already fucked up my story
On top of this, so many other things you can’t believe
Did you know a singer can still be lookin’ like a side piece at thirty-three?
God’s a charlatan, don't look back, babe
Puts the shower on while he calls me
Sneaks out the back door to talk to me
I’m invisible, look how you hold me
I’m invisible, I’m invisible
I’m a ghost now, look how you hold me now
Chorus
It’s not about having someone to love me anymore
No, this is the experience of being an American whore
It’s not about having someone to love me anymore
No, this is the experience of being an American whore
[Part II: Jimmy]
Chorus
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high
Love me if you live and love, you can be my light
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high (4x)
Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time (2x)
Chorus
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high
Love me if you live and love, you can be my light
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high (4x)
Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time
Verse 1
Jimmy, you should switch it up, baby, light it up
Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club
Jimmy, if you switch it up, you should light it up
Jimmy, if you leave the house, find me in the club
Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time
But I don’t care, baby, I already lost my mind
Jimmy, if I lie it up, find me in the club
Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time
Chorus
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, Jimmy ride
Shimmy Shimmy Ko-Ko-Bop, Jimmy, get me high
Love me if you live and love, you can be my light
Jimmy only love me when he wanna get high (4x)
Your mom called, I told her, you’re f*cking up big time