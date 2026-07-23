Kylie Kelce Breaks Her Silence On Travis & Taylor’s Wedding

Kylie Kelce is toasting the bride and groom! During a July 23 episode of Not Gonna Lie, she opened up about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3 — and she’s got nothing but good things to say about the celebration.

“It was absolutely magical. I’m so happy for them. We love them so, so dearly,” Kylie said on her podcast. “It was only making it official because Taylor's been part of the family now for quite some time.”

But don’t expect Kylie to be spilling any more details about the big day. “Anything else, you can check in with Taylor and Travis about,” she added. “Because any of the details that they want to share, they can share. But otherwise it was intimate and incredible and full of love both for each other and everybody else’s love for them.”

Kylie’s statement is similar to her reaction to Travis and Taylor’s proposal in August 2025. That September, she discussed the milestone on her podcast. “I think it goes without being said [that] I am so incredibly happy for them,” Kylie said. “We are so excited that they are taking this next step. The girls are so excited to get another aunt. I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity.”

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Since the wedding, Jason Kelce — who was Travis’ best man — has also stayed pretty quiet about the nuptials. “It was a good time,” he told a fan about the celebration in a video obtained by the New York Post. He told anotther fan it was “great” and joked that he had “way over” 15 beers over the course of the celebration.

Just like their dad, Jason and Kylie’s four daughters — Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley — played a big role in the wedding. They were flower girls for the ceremony. On July 10, sportscaster Rich Eisen shared that tidbit in an interview with Entertainment Tonight."The Kelce family is just awesome. Kylie as well," Eisen said at the time. "Those four little girls who were sprinkling flower petals all over the place. It's pretty cool, dude."

Although fans are still waiting for Taylor and Travis to share more details, this update from Kylie should hold everyone over for now.