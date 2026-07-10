Jason & Kylie Kelce's Daughters Had This Key Role In Taylor & Travis' Wedding

The wedding party for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials hasn’t been fully confirmed yet, but four important roles in the Madison Square Garden-sized celebration have been revealed. The superstar couple enlisted the four young daughters of Jason and Kylie Kelce to be their flower girls, a choice that’s sure to cement Travis and Taylor as the coolest uncle and aunt ever.

This adorable detail was confirmed to Entertainment Tonight by sportscaster Rich Eisen, who was a guest at the star-studded event. "The Kelce family is just awesome. Kylie as well," Eisen said on July 10. "Those four little girls who were sprinkling flower petals all over the place. It's pretty cool, dude."

Jason and Kylie have four daughters: Wyatt is 6, Elliotte is 5, Bennett is 3, and Finnley just recently turned 1. The couple has spoken about how well Taylor gets along with the young girls, noting that they particularly love to “be in the air, flying, acting as planes” whenever Taylor and Travis are around.

"I just like when both you and Taylor are around that all of the kids are like...well, Benny thinks her legs don't work," Kylie told Travis during the Feb. 6 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. "That's ridiculous. And then the big girls are like, ‘You could throw us for seven hours straight.’"

While Taylor’s interactions with the kids have been kept largely private, fans did catch a glimpse of the singer sweetly picking up Kylie’s daughters during a Kansas City Chiefs game at the end of 2025.

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The flower girls choice makes a lot of sense, given that their dad Jason served as the Best Man during the wedding. Although, it wasn’t a total guarantee. Taylor’s longtime friend Jaime King released a statement that she and her son Leo (who is Taylor’s godson) opted not to attend the large spectacle because the 10-year-old “is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration.”

The grand event may not have made sense for some children, but it sounds like Jason and Kylie’s daughters were flourishing.