This Theory About When Kylie Will Reveal Her Pregnancy Makes So Much Sense

Though reports have confirmed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott, fans are still waiting for the 24-year-old to announce it herself. There’s even a new theory making the rounds on Twitter about when Kylie will reveal the pregnancy: At the upcoming Met Gala. These tweets about Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala pregnancy reveal theory make so much sense.

In case you missed it, there’s been plenty of buzz about Jenner’s reported pregnancy. Page Six even confirmed on Friday that Kylie is pregnant with her second child with Scott as the father. Then, there’s the fact that Caitlyn Jenner also seemed to spill the beans when revealing that she was expecting her 19th grandchild, though she didn’t say which family member was pregnant, according to TMZ.

Now that it certainly appears like Kylie is expecting her second child, rumors have been circling on social media that Jenner will finally announce the pregnancy herself at the Met Gala, which is just around the corner on Sept. 13. After all, it would be the perfect time to reveal it to the public, since the 24-year-old is a regular guest and has made plenty of fashion statements at the annual event. Some Twitter users are even speculating that Jenner will show up to the Met Gala with her belly showing as a way to confirm the rumors are true. Check out these tweets that show how hyped everyone is about Kylie potentially announcing her pregnancy at the Met Gala.

This isn’t the first time that internet sleuths have had theories about Kylie’s pregnancy. Rumors were circling about Kylie expecting her second child when she was spotted sporting different manicures in photos posted at the same time, leading a TikTok fan to share a theory that the 24-year-old could be reposting old photos to hide her pregnancy. Fans also grew suspicious when they noticed the reality star began ordering sushi without fish and turning down alcohol.

Unfortunately, it seems that Kylie’s big announcement leaked a few weeks early if she really was planning on using the Met Gala as her pregnancy reveal. But despite that, it’s safe to say all eyes will definitely be on her on Sept. 13, and whatever she wears to the event is sure to be major.