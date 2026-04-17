Kyle Cooke appears to be moving on from ex-wife Amanda Batula a couple months after their divorce... and her headline-making new relationship with West Wilson. As Summer House fans are still reeling from Batula’s romance with Wilson, Cooke has sparked dating rumors with another Bravo star as well. On April 16, he was photographed sharing a kiss with Real Housewives of Orange County’s Meaghan King.

Page Six published the photos of Cooke and King embracing and locking lips on the streets of New York City following a party thrown by the publication. The outlet reported that the two Bravolebrities were inseparable throughout Page Six’s April 16 event, where they appeared flirty throughout the night and left together in a group once the bash ended.

The hookup comes about three months after Cooke announced his divorce from Batula in January. The former couple had been together for nine years, almost the whole length of their series Summer House, and were married for nearly five years following their 2021 wedding.

King has also been through her fair share of divorces. She was first married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011; then she was wed to MLB star Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2021; and shortly after that, she briefly married Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens from 2021 to 2022.

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This update is particularly intriguing amid the massive spotlight that has been put on Cooke’s love life recently. At the end of March, just a couple months after Cooke and Batula’s divorce, Batula confirmed rumors she is now dating Wilson, her and Cooke’s Summer House co-star.

After Batula and West went public with their relationship, Cooke admitted he was thrown for a loop by the revelation. “I don't understand the timeline just yet,” Cooke said. “It definitely makes me second-guess a lot of things from last summer. At a minimum, just how checked out she was. In my own unsuccessful ways, I was still trying to put an effort in. It's a mental mindf*ck for me, because there's so much we're still watching from that summer. I'm at a little bit of a loss for words.”