Wedding bells are ringing in the first family! President Joe Biden’s nephew, attorney Cuffe Biden Owens, married Meghan King, a podcast host best known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County, on Monday, Oct. 11. The nuptials took place at the groom’s childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; just 50 people attended the intimate ceremony. Luckily, Joe and Jill Biden made the guest list.

The president took a day off to join in the celebrations, and the first lady joined him, per the White House. They’re scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. during the evening of Oct. 11.

“Our wedding was about two things for us," Meghan told Brides in an interview published on her wedding day. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it." Very large, very tight, and very iconic.

"We toyed around with an L.A. wedding — at an estate or venue or something — but the truth is it never felt right to either one of us," Meghan continued. "When we realized that Cuffe’s parents’ wedding anniversary — Oct. 11 — was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do." Keeping with the theme, the ceremony and reception were planned by Cuffe’s mother, Valerie Biden (the president’s sister and close adviser), and sisters, Missy and Casey.

The bride wore a white blazer dress by Rasario, and she settled on it in an unconventional way. "I bought thousands of dollars worth of dresses online — everything from traditional gowns to cocktail dresses off the rack. And, breaking from tradition, I tried all of them on for Cuffe to see," Meghan told Brides. "We both found ourselves getting caught up in expectations of tradition with the dress when I just decided to wear what felt most like ‘me.’"

It’s unclear when the pair first started dating or when they got engaged, but they went Instagram-official only three weeks prior. Meghan called Cuffe “my man” in an adorable post on Sept. 25. (Was it a missed opportunity for a cuffing season pun? Oh, absolutely. But I guess we can let that one slide.)

Meghan described their whirlwind relationship to Brides. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke. By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

This looks to be Cuffe’s first time down the aisle. Meghan married former baseball player Jim Edmonds in 2014 and filed for divorce five years later. They share three children, daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 3. Earlier this year, she dated her longtime pal Will Roos, who works in real estate. In 2020, she briefly dated businessman Christian Schauf.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!