Kristin Cavallari is finally opening up about the latest romance rumors in her life... kind of. While she didn’t go so far as to outright name names, Cavallari did dish out more than enough information for fans in the know to piece together the famous guy she’s been seeing. Amid all the rumors that Cavallari has been dating Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, the Laguna Beach star finally let slip some real confirmation about their relationship.

Cavallari was put in the hot seat while answering some hard-hitting questions with her Back to the Beach podcast cohost Stephen Colletti recently. In a clip shared by a Bachelor Nation fan-page on Jan. 18, Cavallari was asked to reveal who her last date was with.

“My last date was public. So, if you really want to know I guess you can Google it,” Cavallari responded. As if that wasn’t enough to point everyone to the dating rumors blowing up on TikTok about herself and Cameron, her next comment was all the confirmation anyone could need. “It was New Year’s Eve weekend,” she added, before Colletti pointed out she was getting flustered.

That timeline reveal basically confirmed her New Year’s Eve celebration with Cameron that started all the TikTok rumors really was a date.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although this is the first time Cavallari or Cameron have ever spoken relatively plainly about seeing one another, there have been dating rumors about them for quite a while. Speculation began when the two co-starred in an ad for Cavallari’s company Uncommon James in the summer of 2022. The steamy commercial showed the two kissing and even getting married, more than proving their potential chemistry as a couple.

Cameron briefly dated model Paige Lorenze after shooting the Uncommon James ad, but the relationship barely even lasted a month. For Cavallari’s part, she divorced her longtime husband Jay Cutler in 2020, then briefly dated comedian Jeff Dye in 2021.

Both reality show superstars are currently unattached... unless they’re attached to each other, that is. With Cavallari confirming her flirty hangout with Cameron was indeed a date, it sounds like the rumored couple could be ready to make things official soon.