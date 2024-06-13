Gift-giving might be Kourtney Kardashian’s love language — well, that or physical touch. On a June 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared how she was planning on celebrating her and Travis Barker’s third sex anniversary (or sexiversary, for short). Hint: A thematic gift was involved.

“Today is the three-year anniversary of the first time we were ever together,” Kourtney explained, per E!. “We got engaged one year later on the same date.” (Travis popped the question on Oct. 17, 2021, BTW.)

To honor the special occasion, Kourtney went back to the couple’s roots. Travis loves the 1993 movie True Romance — he and Kourtney even dressed up like the film’s main characters for Halloween in 2021.

“It's his favorite movie,” Kourtney explained in the episode. “So, I found the actual wedding rings from the movie.” What better than a collector’s item for a sexiversary gift?

JSYK, Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler also bonded over the film... and named their daughter Alabama as a nod to one of the characters. “I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance,” Moakler told Us Weekly in May 2021, saying she found it “weird” to see Kourtney and Travis posting about the movie.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

In the Kardashians episode, Kourtney also opened up about the couple’s other anniversary plans. “I need to have sex,” she told her mom, Kris Jenner, after explaining that she was worried her water would break before they would be able to. (At the time of filming, Kourtney was still pregnant with their son Rocky Thirteen. She gave birth on Nov. 1, 2023, two weeks after filming this episode.)

At the time, Kris asked Kourtney why “sex is taking a priority over birth.” Kourtney replied, “Because you can't have sex for six weeks after.”

Seems like the couple is making a tradition of gifting rings on this particular date — though it’s unclear which one took more effort to source: Kourtney’s $1 million diamond engagement ring or the original wedding rings from ‘90s movie True Romance.