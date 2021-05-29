Kim K Shut Down Rumors She Got Covid From Her Birthday Party Last Year

Kim Kardashian is getting real about that island trip and the revelation that her fam tested positive for COVID, but it’s not what you’d think. In the May 27 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim K opened up about her COVID-19 experience. Given the new details, BuzzFeed News did the math and claimed that Kardashian’s illness came shortly after her birthday trip last fall. It didn’t take long for Kim K to shut down rumors she got COVID from her birthday party in 2020, though, so here’s the tea.

It all went down when BuzzFeed’s May 27 tweet alleged Kim K caught COVID-19 about 10 days after that birthday bash on a private island. “In tonight’s episode of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian revealed that she had COVID-19 last fall. Our reporter @elliewoodward dove into the timeline and worked out that it came soon after Kim’s infamous private island birthday bash,” the outlet wrote. The tweet also included the link to Woodward’s BuzzFeed article.

Fans had no idea Kardashian had COVID-19 in 2020, so the revelation was a bit shocking when KUWTK Season 20 Episode 10 aired on May 27. When Kim K saw the tweet, she replied, “False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family, and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first.” She continued, “I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him.”

Fans found out about the COVID-19 diagnosis in a whirlwind. After Kim K revealed she failed the baby bar exam in June 2020, which is a test she’s required to pass if she wishes to continue as an apprentice in law, she said she looked for “signs” on what to do next, split between continuing her law education or not. When she saw a life-size hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian, she took that as a sign that he’s proud she’s taking steps to become a lawyer. Thus, she chose to resit the baby bar exam.

Kim only had a few weeks to study for the test in November, but during one of her sessions, viewers learned that Saint tested positive for COVID-19. Saint came into contact with the virus at school, and Kim also revealed North had been feeling sick and that they would get tested. That all went down right before a card flashed across the screen that said Kim and her family tested positive for COVID-19, and filming had to shut down for 14 days.

The article from BuzzFeed points out that Kim was ~unusually~ quiet about the incident compared to when she’s been open about her health on the show before. The report examined the dates of the birthday trip in October 2020 and claimed Kim K must have returned home at the end of that month since she has an aversion to sharing her location on social media after the Paris robbery of 2017.

All the dates considered are when Kim K shared the island photos and announced where she’d been (Oct. 27) and her attendance of Caitlyn Jenner’s birthday in Malibu on Oct. 28, which was shared on her Instagram Stories.

Then, Kim K’s symptoms reportedly began a week before her baby bar exam, which was reportedly on Nov. 17. The article claimed Kim K decided to re-sit the baby bar exam on her island trip and then went through “two weeks of intensive studying.” After some extra sleuthing, the report claimed the reality star likely tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Nov. 7, which was reportedly 10 days after she returned home from the private island vacay. Since the Kardashians received a lot of backlash for taking that trip, BuzzFeed’s piece claims this could be why the stars didn’t publicly reveal the diagnosis.

While the report made a convincing case, Kardashian was quick to shut down the rumors and reveal the truth.