Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy, and her 40th birthday came with a lot of it. After Kardashian shared photos from her birthday celebration — which took place on a private island amid the COVID-19 crisis — social media users dragged her for what many called an insensitive post that didn't pay any mind to the immense amounts of suffering those less fortunate than the Kardashians are experiencing. Days later, she faced even more backlash, and this time it was about her husband, Kanye West, and his gift Kardashian's milestone birthday. Kanye West's Robert Kardashian hologram for Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday has some Twitter users fuming.

Just as backlash over Kardashian renting a private island for her closest friends and family during a pandemic was fizzling out, the reality TV star shared a video of West's elaborate gift to her and people were once again irked. "Hologram from Heaven," Kardashian captioned an Instagram post that showed a hologram of her late father, Robert, sending her a special message. "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion."

Kardashian added: "I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime."

While some fans were mesmerized by West's sweet gesture, many brought attention to the fact that hundreds of thousands of people have lost their loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic in the past few months without getting to say goodbye, calling West and Kardashian out for yet another insensitive post.

Some Twitter users were able to acknowledge that the gift was very thoughtful, but pointed out that Kardashian didn't need to share it with the world.

Kardashian definitely cannot escape the heat from her tweets this week.