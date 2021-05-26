Kim K's Reaction To Failing Her First Bar Exam Was So Relatable

Perfection doesn’t happen overnight. Kim Kardashian revealed in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she didn’t pass her “baby” bar exam, which would be a bummer for anyone studying law. However, it’s the effort that counts, and Kim Kardashian’s reaction to failing her first bar exam was so relatable.

Sure, Kardashian is a Hollywood star, but fame doesn’t make studying up any easier. In April 2020, the 40-year-old entrepreneur and reality TV star announced she’d be hitting the books to prepare for the California State Bar, which is the gateway to obtaining an attorney’s license.

However, like any other student, the SKIMS founder’s path to scholarly success is anything but butterflies and daisies. In the upcoming May 27 episode of KUWTK, Kardashian told her sisters that she didn’t pass her first bar exam despite studying so much throughout 2020. “So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," she told Kourtney and Khloé. “I am a failure... I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying, and it was so important for me to take this. And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

Seeing Kardashian in the dumps is disheartening — even if you have been in her shoes. But there’s good news: She got a 474 on the exam and only needed a 560 to pass, which, according to her mentor, lawyer Jessica Jackson, is “extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

In the episode, Kardashian also noted the “baby” bar exam she took is supposedly “harder” than the official bar; the “baby” bar is taken after just one year of studying law.

Amidst Kardashian’s disappointment, Khloé and Kourtney made it clear they still totally support their sis’ dream to become a lawyer. "I feel like dad would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you're pursuing this," Kourtney reminded her younger sister.

The episode sneak peek doesn’t make it 100% clear when Kardashian will hunker down to take another bar exam, particularly because the test is only offered a few times a year. But, knowing a boss babe like Kardashian, she’ll hustle as much as she can to make her late father, celebrity lawyer Robert Kardashian, proud. Rooting for you, Kimmy!